ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

What It Really Means When Your Eardrum Vibrates

By Nicklas Balboa
Health Digest
Health Digest
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ec4ld_0gkx7JXd00
Creative Cat Studio/Shutterstock

It is normal to hear ringing noises in your ear after you've been exposed to a loud sound, like a raucous fireworks show on the Fourth of July. According to WebMD, the ringing sound you may hear after exposure to loud noise is your body's way of shielding the inner ear from harm — but what does it mean when you hear noises in your ear long after noise exposure, or even in the absence of an external stimulus?

If you experience a buzzing or ringing sound in your ear that is not coming from an external source, you are not alone. According to the Cleveland Clinic, tinnitus is a common issue for over 50 million Americans. Tinnitus occurs when you hear a noise in the head, one ear, or both ears. It can range from buzzing and hissing to ringing and whooshing (via National Health Service). Since these sounds do not come from an external source, they are often called "phantom sounds" (via Healthline).

Tinnitus can occur periodically, or it may be a constant source of noise (via Mayo Clinic). For some, tinnitus can negatively impact their quality of life. The vibrations in your ears can make it difficult to pay attention, and it's no surprise that the ringing noise may also keep you up at night.

If you feel anxious or frustrated with tinnitus, here is how you can cope with all that noise.

Tinnitus: causes, treatments, and prevention

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjLK4_0gkx7JXd00
Keitma/Shutterstock

Tinnitus is not actually a condition or disease, but rather, a common symptom of a variety of possible conditions (via the Cleveland Clinic).

According to MedlinePlus, tinnitus can be caused by a number of internal and external factors, including loud noise. Even the drugs you take, including non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like aspirin, can lead to the ringing noise in your ears. Too much build-up of wax in your ear or an infection can also cause tinnitus, and it can be a sign of another condition.

While there is currently no known cure for tinnitus, several treatments do exist (via the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders). Since tinnitus is a common symptom, your doctor may treat the underlying condition. For example, if your tinnitus is determined to be a result of ear wax build-up, your doctor may remove the wax (via WebMD). According to Healthline, certain medications can relieve the sound in your ears. If you do not want to experience any potential side effects, however, other treatment options include stress management counseling, cochlear implants, hearing aids, and sound masking devices.

More recently, scientists have been turning to the brain and neuroscience for answers. Since auditory patterns are ultimately established in the brain, some researchers are exploring treatments — like neural stimulation — that involve the reshaping of neural circuits (via the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders).

Comments / 0

Related
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest. This is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drive the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. The moment the heart stops is considered time of death. But does death overtake our mind immediately afterward or does it slowly creep in?
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Long COVID and the digestive system: An expert describes common symptoms

Long COVID syndrome, also known as post-COVID, is more than fatigue and shortness of breath. Symptoms such as headaches, brain fog and ringing in the ears have been reported, and recently, physicians are seeing more patients with gastrointestinal problems. Greg Vanichkachorn, M.D., director of Mayo Clinic's COVID Activity Rehabilitation Program, describes the most common symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eardrum#Cochlear Implants#Deafness#Ear Infection#The Vibrations#The Cleveland Clinic#Americans#National Health Service#Mayo Clinic
MedicineNet.com

How Do I Know if I Have Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer?

In the early stages of ovarian cancer, symptoms can be easy to miss or overlook. Symptoms usually do not become noticeable until the cancer has already advanced. Learn about early and later symptoms of ovarian cancer, as well as when to see a doctor. What are early symptoms of ovarian...
CANCER
Health Digest

What Science Says About Babies Born In August

Science has shown that kiddos born during the height of the summer season have some distinct qualities that may be unique to their birth month — specifically, August. So what does an August birthday potentially indicate about a child's health and wellness?. A 2015 U.K. study published in the...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Diabetes and the thyroid: What is the connection?

Diabetes and thyroid disorders are relatively common conditions that involve problems with hormones. While researchers are unsure of the exact cause, growing evidence suggests a link between these conditions. Thyroid disorders and diabetes are two of the. conditions that endocrinologists treat. The term “endocrine disorder” describes a group of conditions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

7 Foods To Eat And 7 To Avoid For Vertigo

If you're a fan of Alfred Hitchcock's movies, a certain film starring Jimmy Stewart probably pops into your head when you hear the word "vertigo." But for others, that word is synonymous with a health issue that can make it seem like the world is spinning around them (via the Cleveland Clinic). Keep in mind that this is different than dizziness, even though the two terms are sometimes used interchangeably. That said, a person can become dizzy because of vertigo, and as the Mayo Clinic notes, someone with dizziness might also experience vertigo.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Health Digest

What's The Best Protection Against The BA.5 Subvariant?

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the transmissible virus is keeping scientists and medical experts on their toes with new variants spreading worldwide. In early 2022, the Omicron variant was responsible for a new surge in case numbers, reinfecting millions of Americans who had already received a COVID-19 vaccine (per CNN). Experts are now noticing another wave of cases due to a subvariant showing its dominance called BA.5.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
Healthline

Does Sleep Apnea Cause Heart Arrhythmias?

Just like the steady, consistent drumbeat of your favorite song, your heart relies on a regular rhythm to work most effectively. When your heart consistently beats out of rhythm (known as an arrhythmia), a number of health concerns can occur. While you may notice when your heart skips a beat...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

COVID-19's impact on the brain: Immune response may cause damage

Previous research links COVID-19 infection to brain issues, such as “brain fog” and neurological issues. In a very small cadaver study, researchers from the National Institutes of Health found that antibodies created by the body in response to COVID-19 infection can cause damage to blood vessels in the brain, causing neurological symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Do I Know If I Have a Brain Tumor?

A brain tumor is a condition that leads to the growth of abnormal cells in your brain. Brain tumors can either be malignant (cancerous) or benign (noncancerous). We look at some of the causes and common symptoms of brain tumors and possible treatments for this condition. Tumors that first appear...
CANCER
Health Digest

Does Garlic Thin Your Blood?

Garlic is one of the most popular ingredients used when cooking, and it has only grown in popularity through the decades in the United States. It's estimated that 250 million pounds of garlic is consumed every year, four times higher than the garlic consumption in the 1970s, according to the New York Times. However, despite the amount of garlic eaten by Americans, most of it is grown by China and India, 20 million tons and 1.25 million tons respectively, explains World Atlas.
INDIA
Health Digest

Otolaryngologist Dr. David Godin On Resources For Families Affected By Craniofacial Conditions - Exclusive

According to Dr. David Godin, an otolaryngologist and head and neck surgeon at ENT and Allergy Associates in New York, craniofacial abnormalities that range from mild to severe impact thousands of kids in the United States every year. July is National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness and Prevention Month, and one of the main goals of this campaign, which was launched by AmeriFace and cleftAdvocate, is to highlight the vast resources available to families facing a diagnosis of a craniofacial disorder.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

New Research Suggests That Moderate Drinking Could Be Worse For You Than Previously Thought

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cautions that excessive alcohol use can impact both our short-term and long-term health. Defined as drinking more than four or five drinks at a single time, excessive alcohol use can increase one's risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke, liver disease, cancer, increased blood pressure, and lowered immunity. However, a new study has found that even moderate levels of drinking may negatively impact our health in more significant ways than expected.
FOOD & DRINKS
Health Digest

Is It Bad To Eat Almonds At Night?

If you're looking for a snack that will help you sleep better at night, almonds may be a good option. Almonds are a source of tryptophan, which is a precursor to the sleep-promoting hormone melatonin (via Healthline). Melatonin is what helps to regulate our sleep-wake cycles, and getting enough of it can help us fall asleep faster and stay asleep for longer. Your body produces melatonin naturally, but eating foods that help produce more of the hormone can make it easier for you to fall asleep at night.
NUTRITION
verywellhealth.com

Symptoms of Ocular Melanoma

With ocular melanoma, the pigment-producing cells that give your eyes color, known as melanocytes, become cancerous. Symptoms will depend on the size and location of the tumor and can range from no symptoms at all to problems with your vision, as well as pain and pressure in the eye. Ocular...
CANCER
Health Digest

Treating Diabetic Eye Disease May Benefit From A New Approach

Diabetic eye disease may cause blindness in people with significantly high blood sugar levels due to diabetes, per The National Eye Institute (NEI). In fact, a form of diabetic eye disease called diabetic retinopathy is the leading cause of blindness among adults in the U.S., notes MedlinePlus. This disease affects the blood vessels located in the retina — an integral part of the eye where the images you see are formed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
72K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy