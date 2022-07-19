Steak 48 to debut at Del Mar Highlands next spring

A rendering of the new Steak 48 iin Del Mar Highlands Town Center. (Courtesy Del Mar Highlands Town Center)

A new statement steakhouse Steak 48 is now under construction at Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Located at the corner of the center on Del Mar Heights Road and El Camino Real, the new dining destination is slated for a spring 2023 opening.

The contemporary American steakhouse’s menu will include the highest quality midwestern corn-fed prime beef, domestic Wagyu and A5 selections along with fresh fish and shellfish. With a focus on ultra-grade hospitality, guests are promised “luxury” personal service in an upscale atmosphere.

Steak 48 is led by co-founder and CEO Jeffrey Mastro and co-founder and President Michael Mastro along with their father Dennis Mastro and business partner Scott Troilo. The group are the creators of several well-known restaurant concepts including Mastro’s Steakhouse and Mastro’s Ocean Club.

After 10 years of successful operation and development of the Mastro’s brands, both were sold in 2007. The company is now focused on its newest brands including Steak 48, which has locations in Houston, Chicago, Philadelphia and Charlotte. They also own Dominick’s Steakhouse, Steak 44 and Ocean 44 in the Scottsdale/Phoenix area. A new Steak 48 will also open in Beverly Hills this winter.

“My family and I have always loved San Diego and especially the Del Mar area. When the opportunity for this location came available, we jumped on it right away,” said Jeffrey Mastro in a news release. “We are excited to have the opportunity to be a small part of this great community, and look forward to expanding our roots in Del Mar.”

A rendering of the front entry for Steak 48. (Courtesy of Del Mar Highlands Town Center)

The brothers consider every detail of new restaurant design with the help of interior designers Testani Design Troupe and Nelson Architects.

Steak 48 will have multiple dining areas with eight private dining suites with a view of an open kitchen surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass walls. The 12,500-square-foot-space also will have an in-house butcher shop for their master butcher to cut all steaks in-house daily, an extensive raw bar and a 3,000 bottle wine vault.

“We’re excited to bring Steak 48 to Southern California, one of the most beautiful places in the world, said Oliver Badgio, chief brand officer of Steak 48 in the news release. “We look forward to being part of the community in a deep and meaningful way. There are many wonderful restaurants here and we are grateful to have the opportunity to bring Steak 48 to Del Mar and offer one more great reason to go out and enjoy a total dining experience.”