Jill Biden to visit Connecticut Wednesday

New Haven, Conn./WTIC Radio - Jill Biden is due in Connecticut on Wednesday.

The first lady will be accompanied by Education Secretary and former state education commissioner Miguel Cardona for what's being billed as a summer time learning tour.

Connecticut is one of three stops the two will make across the country tomorrow to talk up summer learning.

The American Rescue Plan provided $122 million in funding for schools.

Biden and Cardona will arrive at Tweed New Haven Airport arond 12:30 p.m.

From there, the two will head to a Horizons National Summer learning program being held at albertus magnus college.

Biden and Cardona will also visit Georgia and Michigan for the same purpose on Wednesday.