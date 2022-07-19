Jill Biden to visit Connecticut Wednesday
New Haven, Conn./WTIC Radio - Jill Biden is due in Connecticut on Wednesday.
The first lady will be accompanied by Education Secretary and former state education commissioner Miguel Cardona for what's being billed as a summer time learning tour.
Connecticut is one of three stops the two will make across the country tomorrow to talk up summer learning.
The American Rescue Plan provided $122 million in funding for schools.
Biden and Cardona will arrive at Tweed New Haven Airport arond 12:30 p.m.
From there, the two will head to a Horizons National Summer learning program being held at albertus magnus college.
Biden and Cardona will also visit Georgia and Michigan for the same purpose on Wednesday.
