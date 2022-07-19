ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden to visit Connecticut Wednesday

By John Silva
 1 day ago

New Haven, Conn./WTIC Radio - Jill Biden is due in Connecticut on Wednesday.

The first lady will be accompanied by Education Secretary and former state education commissioner Miguel Cardona for what's being billed as a summer time learning tour.

Connecticut is one of three stops the two will make across the country tomorrow to talk up summer learning.

The American Rescue Plan provided $122 million in funding for schools.

Biden and Cardona will arrive at Tweed New Haven Airport arond 12:30 p.m.

From there, the two will head to a Horizons National Summer learning program being held at albertus magnus college.

Biden and Cardona will also visit Georgia and Michigan for the same purpose on Wednesday.

Morty
1d ago

for what is she going to make things better or is she coming because she needs something from the residents of New Havenshe's coming but for her benefits

