ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

ESPN Betting Analyst Advises Under on Pitt Football Win Total

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdh3y_0gkx6jKc00

ESPN's Tyler Fulghum predicts the Pitt Panthers to underachieve on their predicted win total of 8.5.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have suffered a litany of high-profile losses to their record-setting offense from a year ago - the prolific quarterback-receiver combination of Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison being the most notable. Factor in the loss of offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and passing game coordinator Brennan Marion and the Panther attack is certain to differ mightily from its 2021 form.

With that in mind, ESPN sports betting analyst Tyler Fulgum advises gamblers to take the under on Pitt's win total for the coming season, currently set at 8.5.

'I'm fading a team that lost way too much talent on offense.' Fulghum wrote on Monday . 'I like the Pittsburgh Panthers to go under 8.5 wins in 2022. Losing QB Kenny Pickett to the NFL and WR Jordan Addison to USC is too much for me to find nine wins. Although their schedule is far from daunting, it's hard to imagine their offense will be anywhere close to as potent as it was in 2021. This looks more like a 7-8 win team to me than a 9+ win team. Jump on that Pitt under ASAP.'

The Panthers believe they have capable replacements in signal-callers Kedon Slovis or Nick Patti, who will throw to returning pass-catchers Jared Wayne, Jaylon Barden and Gavin Bartholomew plus transfers Jared 'Bub' Means and Konata Mumpfield. But Fulghum doesn't see the vision and predicts a large step back for Pitt in 2022.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Lead ESPN Analysts Choose Pitt Football To Repeat As Coastal Champions

Pitt Basketball F Guillermo Diaz-Graham, Spanish National Team Advance in FIBA Tournament

ACC's Grant of Rights to Save, Not Sink Conference

Pitt Basketball Pledge Carlton Carrington Improves In Second Loss At Peach Jam Finals

Pitt Basketball F Guillermo Diaz-Graham, Spain Still Undefeated at U20 Championships

Pitt Basketball Commit Carlton Carrington, Team Melo Fall in Peach Jam Opener

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Named Sporting News All-American

Pitt Basketball Commit Carlton Carrington Named EYBL Breakout Player of Session

Pitt Athletics Cracks Top 50 of Sports Illustrated's Desirability Rankings

Former Pitt Basketball F Justin Champagnie Signs Two-Year Deal With Toronto Raptors

Where William Jeffress Fits With 2022 Pitt Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State football program must stop exposing school, alumni to embarrassment

My first instinct: Shrug it off, just boys being boys. Embarrassing, but no big deal. The Penn State players involved served as dupes, the victims, not as perps. But no, those players responsible for connecting “sex scandal” and “Penn State” in headlines — again — don’t get off that easy. And neither do the adult authority figures entrusted to their care and supervision. James Franklin should be ashamed. (We’ll get back to that shortly.)
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
On3.com

Brady Quinn names surprise sleeper in Big 12 for 2022 season

Former Notre Dame quarterback and current college football analyst Brady Quinn went on CBS Sports HQ, where he delivered a surprising sleeper team for the Big 12 in 2022. “The one surprise team to me that’s most interesting is Kansas State,” said Brady Quinn. “I think when you look at Adrian Martinez, their quarterback who is a transfer out of Nebraska, things never really worked out after you saw the early success that he had there. But, he wants to join Chris Klieman.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Huskies Report

Huggins Delivers a Message to WVU Fans

The West Virginia University alumni basketball Best Virginia is preparing for the upcoming TBT with the first round of action for the West Virginia region beginning Sunday July 24 as Best Virginia will square off against Virginia Dream. WVU head coach Bob Huggins has watched his group of former Mountaineers...
CHARLESTON, WV
The Spun

The Steelers Had 5 Notable Player Tryouts On Monday

The USFL season is over, but a number of players from the rebooted league are busy trying to find their way onto an NFL roster. The Pittsburgh Steelers in particular worked out five defensive linemen who played in the USFL this spring, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Yates said that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brennan Marion
Person
Mark Whipple
Yardbarker

Steelers' 'real competition' at QB is between Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett for backup job?

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward seemed to confirm what's been repeated since early spring when he essentially named free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky as the favorite to be the club's starting quarterback for Week 1 over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett last week. A subsequent story then said that Trubisky would "have to be outplayed by a considerable margin" during training camp and the preseason to lose the job before September, barring an injury.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Pitt#Athletics#Sports Betting#American Football#Pitt Football Win Total#Qb#Wr#Usc
247Sports

Commitment Date Set for Four-Star LB Jaiden Ausberry

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry is ready to announce his commitment. The 6-1, 210-pounder from the class of 2023 has narrowed his focus to seven finalists and will announce his decision live on Aug. 4 at 7:30 pm ET on CBS Sports HQ. Ausberry shared some...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaytradition.com

B1G program cracks top 4 for 4-star edge

4-star edge Desmond Umeozulu has announced his top 4 and set a commitment date, per his personal twitter accounts. Umeozulu is ranked as the No. 193 prospect in the nation and will choose between Ohio State, Pitt, North Carolina and South Carolina on August 29. Umeozulu is rated as the...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Penguins

What Does Ryan Poehling Bring to the Penguins?

The Pittsburgh Penguins reshaped the defensive makeup of their team with the additions of talented youngster Ty Smith and the rock solid Jeff Petry. Management's priority this off-season was clear: retain their top players, add some size on the back end, and run it back. While this plan continues to shake out, the forward depth shifts to the top of the list as the new highest priority. The Penguins are still searching for impact players to fill out their lineup. Is there a chance that newly acquired forward Ryan Poehling can step up?
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bengals reportedly trying to sell naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium after Steelers' decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers generated an interesting combination of revenue and controversy when they changed the name of their home stadium from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium this summer. Acrisure, an insurance brokerage firm out of Michigan, is reportedly spending over $10 million a year for the stadium's naming rights. To compare, the Pittsburgh-based Heinz ketchup company previously paid an average of $2.85 million per year to have its name attached to the Steelers' home.
CINCINNATI, OH
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
700
Followers
285
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy