ESPN Betting Analyst Advises Under on Pitt Football Win Total

ESPN's Tyler Fulghum predicts the Pitt Panthers to underachieve on their predicted win total of 8.5.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have suffered a litany of high-profile losses to their record-setting offense from a year ago - the prolific quarterback-receiver combination of Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison being the most notable. Factor in the loss of offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and passing game coordinator Brennan Marion and the Panther attack is certain to differ mightily from its 2021 form.

With that in mind, ESPN sports betting analyst Tyler Fulgum advises gamblers to take the under on Pitt's win total for the coming season, currently set at 8.5.

'I'm fading a team that lost way too much talent on offense.' Fulghum wrote on Monday . 'I like the Pittsburgh Panthers to go under 8.5 wins in 2022. Losing QB Kenny Pickett to the NFL and WR Jordan Addison to USC is too much for me to find nine wins. Although their schedule is far from daunting, it's hard to imagine their offense will be anywhere close to as potent as it was in 2021. This looks more like a 7-8 win team to me than a 9+ win team. Jump on that Pitt under ASAP.'

The Panthers believe they have capable replacements in signal-callers Kedon Slovis or Nick Patti, who will throw to returning pass-catchers Jared Wayne, Jaylon Barden and Gavin Bartholomew plus transfers Jared 'Bub' Means and Konata Mumpfield. But Fulghum doesn't see the vision and predicts a large step back for Pitt in 2022.

