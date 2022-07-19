ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantsville, UT

Grantsville man pleads guilty to murdering family as a teen

By Craig Proffer
 2 days ago

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Grantsville man has pleaded guilty to murdering his family members when he was 16 years old.

On Tuesday, Colin Jeffrey “CJ” Haynie, now 19, pleaded guilty to the murders of  Alejandra Haynie, 52, Alexis Haynie, 15, Matthew Haynie, 14, and Milan Haynie, 12, and the attempted killing of his father Colin Haynie.

Each crime carries a minimum sentence of 25 years to life.

According to a probable cause statement, on January 17, 2020, the Tooele County Dispatch Center received a call from a neighbor who said that CJ and Colin Haynie were in her car and they were on their way to the hospital.

CJ reportedly told the neighbor that he killed his mother first around 1 p.m. and killed the others as they returned home.

Grantsville Police responded to the Haynie home and found his mother and his three younger siblings dead.

Based on witness interviews, investigators outlined the timeline for the killings. Investigators said Alejandra picked up Milan from school that let out at 1 p.m.

Prosecutors said that the 16-year-old killed his mother and Milan as they returned home from school pickup.

Around 2 p.m. Alexis came home from school. Sometime between when she got home and 5:17 p.m., she was killed.

Around 5:17 p.m. is when Matthew got home and was also killed.

Colin Haynie, CJ’s father, told police he arrived at the home around 6:15 p.m. and CJ shot him in the leg, but he was able to wrestle the gun away.

