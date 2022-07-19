ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Man found with apparent gunshot wound near Ala Wai Community Park

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
KHON2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VEfjk_0gkx6Wo300

The Honolulu Police Department opened an attempted murder investigation after finding a man in his 20s with an apparent gunshot wound on Monday night near Ala Wai Park in McCully.

Comments / 0

 

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

