NOPD searches for suspect vehicle

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle wanted in a criminal damage to property incident.

The offense occurred on July 17, 2022, in the 4300 block of Louisa Street.

According to investigators, shortly after 7:00 P.M., the vehicle pictured above arrived in the parking lot of the RePlay store.

Police say the suspect fired one gunshot into the business, striking the glass window while employees were inside. The vehicle fled westbound in the 4400 block of Chef Menteur after the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.