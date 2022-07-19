ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD searches for suspect vehicle

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRYW4_0gkx4xVy00

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle wanted in a criminal damage to property incident.

The offense occurred on July 17, 2022, in the 4300 block of Louisa Street.

According to investigators, shortly after 7:00 P.M., the vehicle pictured above arrived in the parking lot of the RePlay store.

Police say the suspect fired one gunshot into the business, striking the glass window while employees were inside. The vehicle fled westbound in the 4400 block of Chef Menteur after the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL-AMFM

5 robberies, 1 carjacking in 24 hours says NOPD

The New Orleans Police Department is reporting five robberies that happened across the city in the past 24 hours. All of the robberies happened on Sunday. A bicyclist was robbed of their bicycle on the corner of Odeon Avenue and Patterson Drive. Police say the male victim was riding his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man captured after home struck overnight

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit-and-run overnight on Day St. LPSO says a “driver approached the intersection of Polly Dr. and Duff Rd. at approximately 3 p.m. The driver, later identified as Jarrad Fuentes, 31, of Walker, was unable to...
WALKER, LA
WDSU

Suspect fired a gunshot at a Gentilly Woods clothing store

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating damage to property after a suspect fired a gunshot into a clothing store on the 4300 block of Louisa Street on Sunday evening. Police said a vehicle arrived in the parking lot of the RePlay clothing store and that...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Man shot in abdomen on Phillip Street in Central City

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central City that left a man wounded and hospitalized Wednesday. Officers were made known of the incident just before 6:30 p.m. Police responded to the scene of the shooting that happened at the corner of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd
WWL-AMFM

Unwanted pandemic comeback: Armed robbery

While the increase in carjackings in New Orleans has slowed, another violent crime -- armed robbery -- has been steadily on the rise. The New Orleans Police Department reports eight armed robberies took place overnight Monday into Tuesday. The New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission's numbers show armed robbery up 43...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
gentillymessenger.com

Police blotter: Car stolen at gunpoint on UNO campus; man stabbed during robbery at Elysian Fields and Allen Toussaint

An armed robbery, an attempted armed robbery and a stabbing in Gentilly neighborhoods since last Thursday (July 14), according to the New Orleans Police Department. At about 2:30 p.m. on Monday (July 19), a 21-year-old man was waking on the University of New Orleans campus at 2000 Lakeshore Drive when a man approached and implied he was armed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man shot dead on Chef Menteur, NOPD investigates

The New Orleans Police Department are investigating a Homicide that left a 29-year-old man dead. The offense occurred shortly before 12:30 A.M., in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, Seventh District officers responded to a call of a shooting and upon their arrival, officers located the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Cops investigating a hit and run leads to a major drug bust

Police investigating a hit and run on Canal Street leads to a major drug bust and two men arrested. The New Orleans Police Department announced they arrested 28-year-old Areena Smith and 34-year-old Jeremiah Prater in connection with Illegal Possession with the Intent to Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substances. The hit and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

A vacation to New Orleans gone wrong

NEW ORLEANS — "My whole life is flipped upside down because of this." A vacation gone wrong. Those are the emotions of two tourists who had their car stolen at a gas station with four of their dogs inside. Early Tuesday, around 1 a.m., two tourists stopped to get gas...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

29-year-old man shot to death in New Orleans East: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide in the New Orleans East area. According to NOPD, police responded to a call about a shooting in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway near the Downman Road exit. Reports show that when police arrived...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Juvenile shot in New Orleans East neighborhood says police

The NOPD is investigating a shooting Monday morning. Police say it happened in the 5700 block of Prince Lane in the Pines Village neighborhood of New Orleans East. “Initial reports show a juvenile male sustained a gunshot wound to his body. EMS transported the juvenile to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. The initial call was made at 7:28 AM,” says an NOPD report.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wxxv25.com

Arrested for felony charge of motor vehicle-felony taking

On Tuesday, July 19th, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 42-year-old Daniel Copping of New Orleans on one felony charge of motor vehicle-felony taking. According to Sheriff Peterson, Copping’s arrest stemmed from an investigation of a report filed of a stolen vehicle. Copping was employed as a driver’s assistant for SureLogix out of Louisiana and upon stopping to fuel up in Harrison County, Copping stole the vehicle.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wgno.com

APSO arrests suspect in double homicide that left 14-year-old dead

SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is announcing an arrest in connection with a deadly double shooting that happened in March of 2021. Devonte Leblanc, 21, of Sorrento is facing multiple charges after an investigation found that the local man was a suspect in the shooting deaths of Ejon Dabney, 21, and a teenager.
SORRENTO, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy