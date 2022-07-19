ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils Sign Vitek Vanecek To 3-Year Deal

 1 day ago
The New Jersey Devils have locked up their new goalie for the next three years. Vitek Vanecek inked a $10.2 million contract that should keep him in the Garden State for at least the next...

markerzone.com

CANADIAN FORWARD HAS KHL CONTRACT TERMINATED AFTER REFUSING TO RETURN TO LEAGUE

A Canadian forward has refused to return to the KHL despite being under contract for the 2022-23 season. Due to his refusal, HC Vityaz has terminated the last year of his two-year contract. 26-year-old Daniel Audette played for Vityaz last season, racking up 39 points (17G, 22A) in 45 games....
NHL
ClutchPoints

Johnny Gaudreau spills details behind shocking Blue Jackets move that spoiled Devils signing

In what easily the most surprising move in 2022 NHL free agency, the Columbus Blue Jackets emerged, seemingly out of nowhere, and signed Johnny Gaudreau to a massive seven-year deal. It had been widely reported that Gaudreau had no interest in returning to Calgary, but the expectation was that he’d look to play closer to where he grew up on the East Coast. The New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, and New York Islanders were all among the favorites to land the star forward in free agency, but now the 28-year-old has opened up on what led him to join the Blue Jackets, via Spittin Chiclets.
Yardbarker

Flyers, Ratcliffe agree to a one-year, two-way extension

Isaac Ratcliffe inked a 1yr/$813.75k two-way contract extension with the Philadelphia Flyers. It’s his first extension. Ratcliffe signed his entry-level contract in August 2017, sliding his first two seasons. He made his NHL debut on January 29th, 2022, in a 4-3 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings. Ratcliffe appeared in ten games during the 2021-2022 season.
Yardbarker

3 Free Agents the Flyers Missed Out On Signing

The Philadelphia Flyers really missed the mark in free agency, bringing in only Nic Deslauriers and Justin Braun without addressing any of their real needs. They added toughness in Deslauriers when the team already has Zack MacEwen and brought in a fourth right-defenseman when there isn’t room for one.
Yardbarker

Jeff Petry Personifies What Penguins Needed on Defense

Heading into the opening of free agency, many questioned the Penguin's roster as it appeared they were setting up to bring back the same roster as last season. Less than a week later, general manager Ron Hextall has put that notion to bed by shuffling the deck on his blue line with two trades over the weekend.
NHL

Bruins hire Montgomery as coach, trade for Zacha

Will be without injured Marchand, McAvoy to start season; could need center if Bergeron does not return. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Boston Bruins:. 2021-22...
NHL

Sabres prospect Davies signs NHL contract in Staples

Defenseman's girlfriend went viral for documenting moment on TikTok. NHL prospect Jeremy Davies is old school. The Buffalo Sabres sent the left-shot defenseman a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 on July 13, the opening day of free agency. But when Davies received the contract, he didn't want to electronically sign it. He wanted to print, sign and scan it back to the Sabres.
Yardbarker

2022 Hershey Bears Offseason Player Tracker

The Hershey Bears ended the 2021-2022 season with a stunning, heart wrenching overtime loss in the opening round of the Calder Cup Playoffs to bitter rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Bears valiantly battled for their postseason lives, tying the game down two goals with less than two minutes remaining in the deciding third game of the series. The storybook ending wasn’t to be, as the backbreaking goal came eight minutes into the overtime period. The Bears finished with a record of 34-32-6 with 78 points and a .513 points percentage.
Yardbarker

Devils’ Acquisition of Marino Clouds Severson’s Future with Team

The New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins executed a trade involving a swap of defensemen on July 16. Devils general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald acquired a blueliner in John Marino, who is entering the prime of his career at 25 and has been a member of an organization that has had regular season success over the last few years. Penguins GM Ron Hextall acquired Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round draft pick for the 25-year-old defenseman.
Yardbarker

Rangers Roundup: Vitali Kravtsov in NY, Matthew Tkachuk trade, and more

Vitali Kravtsov is ready to make his mark in the NHL and the New York Rangers after a tumultuous few years. Per Mollie Walker of the NY Post, Kravtsov is in New York ahead of training camp as expected. Back in April, Larry Brooks noted that the skilled winger would start his training in Russia but come here before camp opened to get ready for the upcoming season.
NHL

Capitals sign Gabriel Carlsson

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$400,000), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Carlsson, 25, recorded nine points (2g, 7a) in 38 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2021-22. The 6'5", 195-pound defenseman established single-season...
NHL
VGK Today

Season Review: Brett Howden

Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden had a solid first year with the team when he was healthy. Howden was acquired by Vegas in a trade with the New York Rangers just over a year ago that included former Golden Knights defenseman Nick DeSimone and a fourth-round pick from this year's draft.
NHL
