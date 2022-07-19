Devils Sign Vitek Vanecek To 3-Year Deal

In what easily the most surprising move in 2022 NHL free agency, the Columbus Blue Jackets emerged, seemingly out of nowhere, and signed Johnny Gaudreau to a massive seven-year deal. It had been widely reported that Gaudreau had no interest in returning to Calgary, but the expectation was that he’d look to play closer to where he grew up on the East Coast. The New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, and New York Islanders were all among the favorites to land the star forward in free agency, but now the 28-year-old has opened up on what led him to join the Blue Jackets, via Spittin Chiclets.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO