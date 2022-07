Following a third consecutive nomination, the Denver Broncos were named the 2022 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, ESPN announced Tuesday. "It's a tremendous accomplishment to just be recognized as a finalist and an incredible honor to be named the winner of ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award," Broncos vice president of community development Allie Engelken said in a team press release. "This award is a culmination of adjusting to the immediate needs of our community while deepening our commitment to the long-term strategic programming we have in place. We were fortunate enough to accomplish some truly impactful feats during the 2020-21 seasons, and we hope to build on that for years to come."

