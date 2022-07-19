ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

A major earthquake in the Pacific Northwest could lead to a destructive tsunami

Lebanon-Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study shows that a major...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle Suburb Among The Best Small Towns In Washington

There's more to Washington state than the world-famous Seattle and the beautiful peaks of Mt. Rainier. There are plenty of small towns that offer their own charm, culture, natural features, and exciting activities. Sometimes you'll encounter local events and festivities you won't find anywhere else. That's why Travel + Leisure...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Pacific, WA
State
Washington State
capitolhillseattle.com

City People’s announces final growing season as one of Seattle’s longest running land use battles will end with 2024 start on Madison Valley PCC redevelopment

This is really it. The final growing season at E Madison’s City People’s. The popular Madison Valley garden and supply store announced it will permanently close at the end of 2022 to make way for a long-planned redevelopment of its acre of Central Seattle land. The Madison Valley PCC and a new six-story, 82-unit apartment building above a 140-vehicle parking lot is coming.
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

Traffic impacted following a three-vehicle wreck in Seattle (Seattle, WA)

On Wednesday morning, a multi-vehicle accident led to traffic delays in Seattle. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck was reported a little before 10 a.m. on State Route 520 floating bridge approximately midway across the bridge. The early reports showed that one of the three vehicles caught fire following the crash. At this time, it is unknown if anyone suffered injuries as a result of the collision.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Tsunami Waves#The Pacific Northwest
MyNorthwest

J.P. Patches’ legacy lives on in the Pacific Northwest

Friday, July 22, 2022, marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Chris Wedes, longtime star of the J.P. Patches program on KIRO TV. Though he was a humble guy who’d probably reject the honor, it’s not an exaggeration to say that J.P. Patches, as portrayed by the late Chris Wedes, was the most popular person in the history of broadcasting in the Pacific Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Two Washington Cities Make Most Educated List

WASHINGTON – The personal finance website WalletHub has released a list of most and least educated cities in the United States for 2022 and two Washington cities made the cut. Seattle cracked the top ten, coming in at #9 on the list, while Spokane was 51st. An unfortunate reality...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yakima Herald Republic

Megan Logan, a West Seattle resident and a teacher

These are the issues that matter most to WA voters, new poll indicates. The issues that matter most among Washington voters are abortion and inflation, according to a new statewide poll. The rest chose other options, such as border security, crime, guns and climate change. Yet none of those issues cracked 10%.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KUOW

Will Puget Sound-area office workers ever go back to the in-person grind?

The pandemic has changed how and where we work — maybe permanently. More than two years into a global pandemic, many Puget Sound-area offices are not filling back up. The vacancy rate for Seattle office space was approaching 14% in the second quarter of 2022, a slight increase from the same time last year, according to a report by commercial real estate firm The Broderick Group.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy