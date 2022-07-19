A major earthquake in the Pacific Northwest could lead to a destructive tsunami

VIDEO: Northern lights may be visible in Western Washington again this week. Thanks to two solar storms, the northern lights made an appearance over the Puget Sound early Tuesday, according to several photographs of the natural event. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are lights in the night sky caused...
We could be in for some serious heat in the Puget Sound by the middle of the next week after a briefing from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted by Tuesday, July 26 temperatures will likely be above 90 — and maybe even above 95 degrees. That...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The unanticipated cool and wet weather in May and June prompted the Washington Department of Ecology to cancel the drought declaration for Central and Eastern Washington. The decision came after the second-wettest May through June in Washington since 1895. According to state law, a drought can...
There's more to Washington state than the world-famous Seattle and the beautiful peaks of Mt. Rainier. There are plenty of small towns that offer their own charm, culture, natural features, and exciting activities. Sometimes you'll encounter local events and festivities you won't find anywhere else. That's why Travel + Leisure...
This is really it. The final growing season at E Madison’s City People’s. The popular Madison Valley garden and supply store announced it will permanently close at the end of 2022 to make way for a long-planned redevelopment of its acre of Central Seattle land. The Madison Valley PCC and a new six-story, 82-unit apartment building above a 140-vehicle parking lot is coming.
Three resorts located in Washington state are getting the spotlight thanks to Travel + Leisure. The website rolled out its annual lists of the best resorts, but because there's so much competition, they broke it down by region. "Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to...
Often referred to as the “best coast,” the left side of the U.S. can be a pretty amazing place to live. However, it’s also home to some of the most notoriously expensive cities in the country, including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. A recent GOBankingRates study...
On Wednesday morning, a multi-vehicle accident led to traffic delays in Seattle. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck was reported a little before 10 a.m. on State Route 520 floating bridge approximately midway across the bridge. The early reports showed that one of the three vehicles caught fire following the crash. At this time, it is unknown if anyone suffered injuries as a result of the collision.
Friday, July 22, 2022, marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Chris Wedes, longtime star of the J.P. Patches program on KIRO TV. Though he was a humble guy who’d probably reject the honor, it’s not an exaggeration to say that J.P. Patches, as portrayed by the late Chris Wedes, was the most popular person in the history of broadcasting in the Pacific Northwest.
WASHINGTON – The personal finance website WalletHub has released a list of most and least educated cities in the United States for 2022 and two Washington cities made the cut. Seattle cracked the top ten, coming in at #9 on the list, while Spokane was 51st. An unfortunate reality...
These are the issues that matter most to WA voters, new poll indicates. The issues that matter most among Washington voters are abortion and inflation, according to a new statewide poll. The rest chose other options, such as border security, crime, guns and climate change. Yet none of those issues cracked 10%.
NEWCASTLE, Wash. — Traffic on part of Interstate 405 came to a complete halt Monday morning as a family of fowl tried to make a waddle for it across the freeway. The babies were on the northbound lanes of the highway just south of 112th Avenue Southeast in Newcastle, according to a 9:28 a.m. tweet from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The pandemic has changed how and where we work — maybe permanently. More than two years into a global pandemic, many Puget Sound-area offices are not filling back up. The vacancy rate for Seattle office space was approaching 14% in the second quarter of 2022, a slight increase from the same time last year, according to a report by commercial real estate firm The Broderick Group.
Seattle has a wealth of locally-owned and operated restaurants ranging from casual to fine-dining. A local shares their favorite eateries, offering ube sweets, Indian-Pakistani curries, and more. Visit Insider's hub for travel guides, tips, and recommendations. A few times a week, my girlfriend and I look at each other and...
This story was co-published by KUOW and The Seattle Times. atal shootings bookended a nine-day span in June 2020, each marred by the death of a Black teenager amid Seattle’s racial justice protests. It was in those days, a new tort claim filed with the city of Seattle on...
SEATTLE — Dominique Davis was inside a Seattle-area church one day in March 2021 when a man with a handgun opened fire during a meeting of Community Passageways, a group he founded that works to curb gun violence. The gunman shot 19-year-old Omari Wallace several times before fleeing. Wallace,...
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — "It's just such a unique landmark," David Lindahl said. "I mean just the prominence ratio of Mount Rainier or Mount Tahoma, where it goes from zero to 14-thousand feet is pretty unique and the way it dominates the skyline across the area is so cool I can't really describe it."
BRINNON, Wash. — Don't do tents? Don't have an RV? You can still stay in a Washington State Park — without roughing it. Campers have been making themselves happy by staying in structures from yurts to lighthouse keepers' homes to cabins, all located in our state parks. “Universally,...
Comments / 3