A major earthquake in the Pacific Northwest could lead to a destructive tsunami

On Wednesday morning, a multi-vehicle accident led to traffic delays in Seattle. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck was reported a little before 10 a.m. on State Route 520 floating bridge approximately midway across the bridge. The early reports showed that one of the three vehicles caught fire following the crash. At this time, it is unknown if anyone suffered injuries as a result of the collision.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO