Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

HAMBURG, July 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday, rebounding after hitting five-month lows last week, boosted by strong import demand and a lack of any more news about the creation of a safe shipping corridor for Ukraine’s exports. Corn and soybeans rose on concerns over hot weather...
As funds liquidate and weather forecasts look more favorable for crop development starting next week, grain prices remain under pressure. Nearby corn futures are now trading below the January lows, making new lows for the year. September corn is down 14¢. December corn is down 16¢. August soybeans are trading...
September corn had a 25¢ trading range today, while August soybeans had a 43¢ trading range. Wheat prices closed mixed. Today’s lows are now key short-term support for September corn that is at $5.85. For August soybeans the low at $14.59 is key short-term support. The heat...
Fund selling and spec liquidation dropped futures into the close, while the wheat market ends the day mixed. The nearby corn futures held right at support, while soybeans fell through support late in the day. USDA announced one soybean sale to China early today. I expect to see more tomorrow when the USDA releases its weekly Export Sales report at 7:30 a.m. CT.
PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures lost more ground on Wednesday, pressured by expectations of beneficial rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest while wheat rose to a one week high on strong demand as the market waited for details on a Ukrainian export deal. "The...
(Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed with sharp gains on Tuesday as more companies joined big banks in reporting earnings that beat forecasts, offering respite to investors worried about higher inflation and a tightening Fed denting the corporate bottomline. The S&P 500 gained 2.8%, the highest close since June 9. The...
NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - A global gauge of stocks notched its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly a month on Tuesday and the dollar weakened for a third straight day as expectations grew for the European Central Bank to enact a bigger rate hike than expected this week.
Oil prices fell on Thursday for a second straight session, as demand concerns outweighed tight global supply after U.S. government data showed tepid gasoline demand during the peak summer driving season. Brent crude futures fell 37 cents, or 0.3%, to $106.55 a barrel by 0003 GMT. WTI crude futures fell...
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher toward the end of trading, with the S&P index gaining around 0.5% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.01% to 31,830.59 while the NASDAQ rose 1.42% to 11,879.02. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,957.13. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares rose 1.1%...
Stock markets pushed higher while the dollar slid against the euro and pound on Monday on returning risk appetite as recession fears eased slightly. Oil prices jumped over four percent, even though investors continued to fret over Russia's war in Ukraine, a Covid spike in China and central banks quickly raising interest rates.
U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc on Thursday posted a lower-than-expected profit for the second quarter, hurt by lower realized copper prices. Demand for copper, often seen as an economic bellwether, took a hit during the reported quarter over recession fears as well as COVID-19 lockdowns in top metals consumer China.
Gold inched higher on Tuesday, helped by a pullback in the dollar, as investors braced for cues on the pace of interest rate hikes from major central banks this month. Spot gold was up 0.17 at $1,711.89 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $1,710.2. The dollar index was...
July 21 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker Dow Inc (DOW.N) exceeded market estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday as strong seasonal demand from the North American market offset a COVID-driven slowdown in China.
NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks edged higher on Monday as a late-session sell-off in U.S. equities trimmed earlier gains while the dollar slipped as investors tamped down expectations that the Federal Reserve will take a more aggressive approach in hiking interest rates next week.
U.S. stocks closed Tuesday at session highs after more companies posted beats on earnings expectations. The S&P 500 jumped 2.8%, which was the major index's highest close since June 9. Doug Flynn, Co-Founder of Flynn Zito Capital Management, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, buoyed by optimism over the early stages of the U.S. corporate earnings season, while the dollar edged up ahead of a rate decision by the European Central Bank on Thursday.
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, following the release of several earnings results and economic reports. The Dow traded up 1.93% to 31,220.12 while the NASDAQ rose 1.5% to 11,418. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.72% to 3,855.76. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares rose 3.8% on...
U.S. stocks extended gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 3% on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 2.23% to 31,764.51 while the NASDAQ rose 2.99% to 11,699.21. The S&P also rose, gaining, 2.64% to 3,931.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares rose 2.9% on Monday....
Comments / 0