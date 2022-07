WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield residents are asked to follow a mandatory outdoor water use restriction in effect beginning Friday. Between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., residents are asked to avoid using water for nonessential tasks such as watering and irrigation of lawns, as well as washing vehicles, the exterior of buildings, driveways, or sidewalks, unless it is necessary for safety or construction.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO