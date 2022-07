Alligator gar have all the major characteristics of a trophy gamefish. They’ll eat a variety of baits and lures, they pull like hell, and, most importantly, they’re giants. The species now has its own cult following in the angling community, with more and more people wanting to catch and release an 8-foot-long, 300-pound dinosaur. There’s also a growing contingent of bowfishermen who are eager to shoot these fish. But the species hasn’t always been this popular.

