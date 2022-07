If you're looking to go horseback riding this year, you don't have to look too far to find one of the best spots in New York State. There's no better trail to bring your horse on than the Brookfield Trail system in Madison County. With over 100-miles of multi-use trails, you and your horse could spend hours exploring the beauty of rural Central New York. The trails are actually maintained every year primarily for horseback and carriage riding.

