Chesterfield, VA

Chesterfield Little League softball team wins state championship for second straight year, looking to make World Series again

By Krystian Hajduczka
 1 day ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Little League Majors team recently won it’s second consecutive Virginia State Little League Championship and are now on the hunt for another World Series bid.

After going on the road and defeating Bridgewater to reclaim the Virginia state title, the Chesterfield team consisting of 11 and 12 years old are onto the Southwest Regional Tournament where they will compete with other state champions for a bid to the Little League World Series.

At the regional tournament, the girls will have a first road ‘bye’ and will play the winner of the South Carolina state champion and the Florida state champion first. If they win the game they will advance to the semifinals where they will need to win two more games to seal their bid to the World Series.

“I think everybody knows what the goal is but I’m tryna keep them [focused] on one game at a time,” coach Steve Meyers said. “We have a lot of games to get there but the focus is definitely World Series.”

The World Series isn’t something too unfamiliar to the team as last year they made it all the way to the World Series final, where they would end up losing to a team from Oklahoma.

Despite the repeated amount of success the girls have seen this year, only four players from last year’s roster are still on the team, as the rest were no longer age-eligible.

Meyers has been a part of both teams and has simply enjoyed being able to witness the girls just having fun.

“Seeing the girls, the expressions on their faces, when they make good plays and they make great hits in these big ball games, it’s just them having fun. It just makes it really enjoyable,” Meyers said.

The Southwest Regional Tournament will take place this weekend in Warner Robbins, Georgia.

