What do sports, fairs, ranges, ranches, and Labradors have in common? Mike Blythe of Valparaiso Indiana! Mike is the owner of Blythe’s Athletics, Blythe’s Horse Farm, Creekside Stable & Kennels and is an integral supporter of the Porter County Fair. Back in 1982, a young man from Griffith, Indiana ventured out to Valparaiso Indiana to bring his loves to the country. Still going strong 40 years later, Mike has touched the lives of many in the area from employees, letterperson jackets, and trophies to friends, pony rides, and pups.

PORTER COUNTY, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO