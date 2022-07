A highlight of today’s event was the previewing of Amazon’s Universal Device Commands (UDC) and Agent Transfers (AT), a pair of technologies intended to simplify the task of interacting with multiple voice assistants on the same device. On devices that support Alexa and another voice assistant, like Sonos’ Sonos Voice Control, UDCs will let users say commands (e.g., “Turn up the volume”) using compatible wake words (e.g., “Hey, Sonos”), even if the target assistant wasn’t originally used to initiate the request. ATs, meanwhile, will allow voice assistants to transfer user requests (e.g., “Ask UberEats to place an order”) to other assistants when they don’t have the ability to fulfill them.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO