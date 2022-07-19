ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Former Arkansas coach Chad Morris returns to college football in analyst role at USF

By Alberto Camargo, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12sR6m_0gkwypZC00

Former Arkansas football coach Chad Morris has made a move back to college after a brief stint in high schools.

Morris was hired as a senior offensive analyst at the University of South Florida on Monday, leaving his post as coach of Allen (Texas) High School after just one season that ended in a loss in the state quarterfinals. The team finished 11-3.

Prior to t Arkansas, Morris was the coach at SMU, making steady improvements each year. He took an team and got the Mustangs back to a bowl game within three seasons, leaving for Arkansas before the 2017 Frisco Bowl.

HOGS AT MEDIA DAY:How to watch Arkansas football, Sam Pittman at SEC Media Days 2022 on TV, live stream

MLB DRAFT TRACKER:Arkansas baseball in 2022 MLB Draft: Tracking every Razorbacks player selected

CRYSTAL BALL:Five predictions for Arkansas Razorback football, basketball, softball and more in 2022-23

His time in charge of the Razorbacks was significantly less successful. Arkansas was 4-18 under Morris with zero SEC wins in two seasons. He was ultimately fired with two games remaining in the 2019 season.

Morris joins a USF program led by Jeff Scott looking to make a similar turnaround as conference foe SMU did. Scott and Morris previously worked together at Clemson from 2011-14 as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach, respectively.

"Chad and I have a great relationship and had a lot of success working together for four seasons under Coach (Dabo) Swinney at Clemson," Scott said in a school release. "We are very excited to welcome Chad to South Florida and I look forward to him working with Offensive coordinator Travis Trickett, our returning staff members and me as we employ a fast-paced and exciting offense."

Alberto Camargo is a sports intern with the Knoxville-News Sentinel. Contact him at acamargo@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @albaretoe.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin: Playing Deion Sanders' Jackson State team 'would be exciting'

ATLANTA — Even at an SEC event, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has to put focus on the other coaches in Mississippi. Kiffin addressed reporters at SEC Media Days 2022 on Monday and was asked about the big personalities in coaching in Mississippi between himself and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders. Kiffin went out of his way to acknowledge Mississippi State coach Mike Leach as well, pointing out how all three coaches have very distinct and different personalities.
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas doesn't scary anyone at getting to QB, so Pittman wants that to change

The Arkansas pass-rush has been subpar for a while now. But Arkansas coach Sam Pittman expects that to change in 2022. The last time the Razorbacks defense finished in the top-half of the SEC in sacks was in 2013 when future NFLers Chris Smith and Trey Flowers were making waves at defensive end. Last year’s Arkansas team had just 25 sacks, the second worst mark in the league just in front of Vanderbilt’s nine.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

2022 SEC Media Days: Five reasons why Arkansas will be a championship contender

ATLANTA — Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman nearly interrupted a reporter at SEC Media Days this week when asked if the Razorbacks had arrived following last season's top-25 campaign, the program's first in a decade. That's rat poison for someone in Pittman's position, despite a number of reasons why Arkansas could be a championship contender during the 2022 campaign.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs-turned-Tigers excelling at LSU after leaving Arkansas

First-year LSU coach Brian Kelly may be new to the Tigers and the SEC, but the former Notre Dame head man knows talent when he sees it. Kelly was up at SEC Media Days on Monday and had praise for a pair of former Arkansas players in particular. Greg Brooks Jr. and Joe Foucha started at safety and nickel for the Hogs last year before transferring to LSU. They’re both Louisiana natives.
247Sports

Arkansas commitments on the move in latest Top247 rankings

Several Arkansas commitments saw movement in the latest Top247 rankings, which were released on Monday. Overall, the Razorbacks sit at No. 12 in the nation according to the Composite rankings but are still No. 7 in the nation per 247Sports. The best news for Hog recruiting fans is that running...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Morris
Person
Jeff Scott
Person
Dabo
Person
Sam Pittman
All Hogs

Sam Pittman Hoping SEC Nation Brings Hogs Another Home Win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman hopes history repeats itself. At least last year's success with the SEC Nation pregame show coming to Fayetteville for the season opener against Cincinnati at Razorback Stadium. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m., but the pregame show gets under way...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pittman: Hogs will replace Treylon Burks "by committee"

Treylon Burks might have re-written the Arkansas football record books had he stayed for another season in Fayetteville. Instead, he’s off to ply his trade in the NFL. Replacing his production on offense – 66 receptions for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns – is paramount for the Razorbacks. But replacing him with just one player is a proposition few teams could accomplish.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#College Football#University Of Arkansas#Usf#American Football#Smu#Sec#Razorbacks#Arkansas Razorback#Clemson
Yardbarker

Tim Tebow names Matt Corral as possibly best Ole Miss QB ever

Ole Miss has had some good quarterbacks throughout their 100-plus year history, including Archie Manning and Eli Manning. But Tim Tebow believes that another quarterback is the best to ever play the position for the school. Tebow appeared on ESPN’s “SEC Now” during Wednesday’s portion of the SEC’s annual media...
OXFORD, MS
Sports Illustrated

Flagg Pushing Past the Top Spot at Nike Peach Jam

North Augusta, S.C. – Cooper Flagg is cool with letting you form your own opinion. He’s not rushing to his phone at night after a slate full of games at the Nike Peach Jam scouring social media to make sure his dominant performances were well-received, and he’s certainly not concerned with whether his peers in the 2025 class are on his heels in the recruiting rankings.
BASKETBALL
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy