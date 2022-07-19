ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Don't let my kindness fool you': Brett Favre's daughter Brittany reveals her identity, competitive nature on ABC's 'Claim to Fame'

By Kendra Meinert, Green Bay Press-Gazette
You guessed it. That's a Brittany with a Favre connection on "Claim to Fame."

The oldest daughter of Green Bay Packers great Brett Favre revealed her identity to viewers during Monday night's episode. Her fellow competitors, however, don't know who she is with 100% certainty yet, but they're quickly zeroing in.

The 12 contestants on ABC's new reality show are all related to celebrities, but with $100,000 on the line, the name of the game is to keep their identities hidden from one another. The one who holds out the longest wins. Viewers are told who some of the contestants are but not all.

Brittany teased her famous family connection in the first episode July 11 by saying her dad is a Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame quarterback. It was enough to start the wheels turning for astute Packers fans. On Monday night, she confirmed it, complete with childhood photos with her father.

"My dad and I are really close. I did inherit his competitive nature. At my house, winning is the only option," Brittany said. "I was born before he became successful so I got to witness the entire rise from an unknown to known. Don't let my kindness fool you. I used to be an attorney and know how to win. I am so competitive that I hurt feelings."

She also has a bit of Brett's sense of humor.

During a conversation with Logan, with whom she's struck up a friendship, he told her he thinks her famous dad is probably former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw.

"You think I look like Terry Bradshaw?" Brittany fires back.

Logan later made the Packers connection by spotting a wedge of cheese in a collage of objects on a wall in the house meant to offer clues to identities.

"Cheese hats. Green Bay Packers. Brett Favre. Broke every record. Won a Super Bowl with 'em. It's all making sense. ... I think I know who Brittany is."

But he also wondered aloud for a brief second, "It's not Aaron Rodgers?" So there's that.

Logan, whose family connection is to an Academy of Country Music Award winner, called Brittany "the smartest person in this house."

"She can read half the people in here like a book," he said. "Why would I want to get rid of her?"

What may come as shocking news to Packers fans, not everyone knows who Brett Favre is, even with clues.

"Now do I know who No. 4  is on the Green Bay Packers? Or course not," the contestant who goes by X gleefully confessed.

Amara, who has been revealed as Whoopi Goldberg's granddaughter, asked, "Do you know sports? What's a cheesehead?"

Brittany ultimately survived to compete another week. The preview for next week's episode has someone calling her "deeply diabolical" and another saying she must go.

"Claim to Fame" airs at 9 p.m. Mondays on ABC and streams on Hulu.

Contact Kendra Meinert at 920-431-8347 or kmeinert@greenbay.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KendraMeinert .

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: 'Don't let my kindness fool you': Brett Favre's daughter Brittany reveals her identity, competitive nature on ABC's 'Claim to Fame'

Entertainment
