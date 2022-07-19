ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen Says She Feels 'Really Good' Celebrating 1 Year Sober

By Carly Ledbetter
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

Chrissy Teigen celebrated one year sober on Monday, marking the big day with a video of her family and reflecting on the days when she used to drink.

“I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow,” the “Cravings” author wrote on Instagram. “I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I - get this - quit drinking! Sigh. Anyhow I feel really good.”

Teigen also delved into some of the frustrating incidents she experienced because of drinking, telling followers about important things she missed or didn’t recall.

“Sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol,” she wrote. “Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that. Wish I remembered really any awards show lol.”

“There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look…gone,” Teigen added. “Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family.”

The model ended her message by saying she didn’t know if she’d be sober forever, but she did “know I never want to be that way again.”

“And for now, none is best. I’ll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze,” Teigen wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yo6uk_0gkwymAF00
John Legend commented on Chrissy Teigen's post that he was "[s]oooooo proud" of her.

Family and friends praised the mom of two in the comments, congratulating Teigen on her honesty and her sobriety milestone.

“Soooooo proud of you, my strong beautiful wife!” Teigen’s husband, John Legend, wrote.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell added, “Well done @chrissyteigen.. it’s better on this side. I love being in recovery. Sending love.”

Teigen has been open about her sobriety journey, telling followers at the start that she was giving up alcohol because she was “done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep.”

Comments / 1

Related
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Fights Back After Jenna Bush Blasts North West’s Birthday Party

Insiders tell Radar that Kim Kardashian is fighting back after Jenna Bush Hager criticized her for throwing an ‘over the top' birthday party for her 9-year-old daughter North West.“When Kim was on the show a few weeks ago Jenna was kissing her ass. Kim was scheduled to appear on the show hosted by Hoda and Savannah, but when Jenna’s team begged her to stick around and do an interview on the ratings-troubled 10 AM hour, Kim did it as a favor. Now Jenna has the nerve to go after Kim’s daughter! Kim has made it perfectly clear that she will...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Booze#Onion#Chrissyteigen#Outback Steakhouse
RadarOnline

Kel Mitchell's Ex-Wife Claims She Caught Nick Cannon Wearing Her Cheer Uniform & Dancing For Actor After 'He Cheated On Me'

Kel Mitchell's ex-wife, Tyisha Hampton, has dragged Nick Cannon into her post-split drama, Radar has learned, by making surprising claims about the TV personality.Hampton uploaded a "story-time" about the Wild 'N Out host and her former flame via TikTok, telling her followers "you can definitely be blinded by love.""Remembering when I came home early to #NickCannon wearing my full cheerleading uniform (including the briefs) doing cheers on the bed for my ex husband #kelmitchell to cheer him up, because he cheated on me!" she alleged in the caption of her video. She also insinuated Mitchell was an absentee dad in...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner: 1st Photo Of Ben Affleck’s Ex Smiling In Lake Tahoe After His Wedding To J.Lo

Jennifer Garner had a huge smile on her face in the first photo that she shared since her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The Alias star, 50, posted a selfie of herself on a beautiful bike ride in Lake Tahoe, California to her Instagram Story, which you can see here, on Sunday, July 17. Shortly after Ben and J.Lo’s wedding, his ex-wife looked very happy out on the sunny day.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Feelings About Nick Cannon’s Newest Babies On The Way Revealed

Nick Cannon, 41, confirmed he is expecting his eighth child in January. It is also reported he is expecting his ninth, making it hard not to wonder what his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, 52, and the mother of his first two children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, thinks of his busy baby-making schedule. Fortunately, a source close to the Queen of Christmas filled HollywoodLife in on exactly that. “Mariah has been very tight-lipped when it comes to her feelings about Nick’s love life because she doesn’t even want to go there. Nick can do what Nick wants to do and as long as he is always there for Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah will continue to keep her opinion about his personal life to herself,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Mariah moved on from their split “a long time ago.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Fires Back at Fan Accusing Her of ‘Bad Parenting’

It’s an understatement to say that parenting can be extremely hard, especially in a time when social media is full of all kinds of “helpful” hacks, tips, and tricks telling you how you should parent. One of the biggest social dilemmas in the parenting world is how social media pits working moms against stay-at-home moms. Truthfully, no matter what side of the spectrum you’re on, you’re always going to be doing it wrong. Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee is no exception in that battle as one fan slammed her online for leaving her husband and child at home so she can pursue her career. However, much to our delight, the news station star had the best response to that less-than-empathetic fan.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Is So Grown Up In Fashion Show Video As She ‘Brawls’ With Brother Moroccan

Mariah Carey’s twins are a chip off the old block, as they proved ready for their close-up in the singer’s latest Instagram post! 11-year-old siblings Monroe and Moroccan, whom the Grammy winner shares with ex Nick Cannon, were featured in a hilarious video where they put on a fashion show complete with wardrobe changes, poses, flashing camera lights, adoring fans and a bumping soundtrack (showcasing Mariah’s own ditty “Fantasy”). At the end of the video, Monroe and Moroccan get into a phony brawl on the catwalk, prompting their mom to caption it, “No kids were harmed in the making of this video.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffPost

HuffPost

100K+
Followers
6K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy