Chrissy Teigen Says She Feels 'Really Good' Celebrating 1 Year Sober

Chrissy Teigen celebrated one year sober on Monday, marking the big day with a video of her family and reflecting on the days when she used to drink.

“I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow,” the “Cravings” author wrote on Instagram. “I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I - get this - quit drinking! Sigh. Anyhow I feel really good.”

Teigen also delved into some of the frustrating incidents she experienced because of drinking, telling followers about important things she missed or didn’t recall.

“Sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol,” she wrote. “Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that. Wish I remembered really any awards show lol.”

“There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look…gone,” Teigen added. “Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family.”

The model ended her message by saying she didn’t know if she’d be sober forever, but she did “know I never want to be that way again.”

“And for now, none is best. I’ll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze,” Teigen wrote.

Family and friends praised the mom of two in the comments, congratulating Teigen on her honesty and her sobriety milestone.

“Soooooo proud of you, my strong beautiful wife!” Teigen’s husband, John Legend, wrote.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell added, “Well done @chrissyteigen.. it’s better on this side. I love being in recovery. Sending love.”

Teigen has been open about her sobriety journey, telling followers at the start that she was giving up alcohol because she was “done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep.”