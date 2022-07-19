With criminal case cleared, Vineland Midget Football League president wants post back

VINELAND – Chris Wilson has been cleared of all charges in connection with an alleged incident in Philadelphia last summer, but his status as president of Vineland Midget Football League is still uncertain.

In May, Wilson was suspended as president by the city’s Recreation Commission after court documents showed he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment in an August 2021 incident.

In Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas last week, Wilson, 44, was found not guilty on three charges while the fourth, aggravated assault, was dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Wilson said he plans to file a lawsuit against the Philadelphia Police Department and District Attorney's office for malicious prosecution.

Wilson expects to be reinstated as VMFL president.

He was suspended from the position on May 16, the result of a special meeting of the Vineland City Recreation Commission. In an email obtained through an Open Public Records Act request, city officials notified Wilson that he was “suspended from participating in the Vineland Midget Football League or any other Youth Sports in the City of Vineland until these charges are fully and finally adjudicated.”

At the meeting in May, the commission stated that if Wilson was found not guilty or the charges were dismissed, the suspension would be lifted.

When asked Monday if Wilson was instated as president of the VMFL, Supervisor of Recreation Dale Elbeuf said he had no comment and referred all questions to the city’s Recreation Commission attorney Jeff Medio. Attempts for comment from Medio were not returned.

According to Wilson, the findings of his case were filed to the city attorney Richard Tonetta.

Wilson, who has led the VMFL since 2014, was in attendance at Jamil Demby’s free football camp at VFML on Saturday. The event drew over 285 kids.