Columbus, OH

As It Were: Fishing was lure for anglers, stories throughout the years

By Ed Lentz
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 1 day ago

Whether for sport or survival – or both – people have gone fishing for quite some time.

From the mound builders to current pursuers of the elusive fish, residents of central Ohio have been catching and telling stories of their catches. Most of the earliest stories from frontier Ohio were not saved. But with the arrival of settlers after the American Revolution, stories of memorable catches – believable or otherwise – began to be recorded.

A few of the best early stories are worth retelling.

An early history of central Ohio recounts the record of piscatorial pursuits in the area.

“The finned inhabitants of the primitive Franklin County waters have been less copiously chronicled than the feathered inhabitants of the air, yet the local historian is confronted with some fish stories of considerable magnitude.

“To begin with, a citizen whose memory goes back to the 1820s has personal recollections of ‘a peculiar fish, about four feet long, weighing 15 or 16 pounds and possessed of a long snout in the form of a spatula,’ which once upon a time, long, long ago was taken at Billy’s Hole in the Scioto.”

As It Were:Union Army grand parade once marched through ‘Arch City’ Columbus

Here it might be appropriate to explain a bit more about the origins of what was possibly the most notorious fishing hole in central Ohio.

After the Treaty of Greenville in 1795, most Native Americans left central Ohio. An early history mentions that one who had stayed was "known as Billy Wyandot, because of his connection with the tribe of that name, had his lodge on the west bank of the Scioto, near the present crossing of the Harrisburg Pike. … Once, in his youth, Billy had seen a large black bear swimming across the river at that point and had plunged in, and slain the audacious prowler in mid-stream, with his hunting knife.

“Proud of this exploit, the old Indian, one winter day, insisted on showing a couple of visitors how he had killed the bear. Against remonstrance, he plunged into the surging current, laden with floating ice, and after whooping and floundering for a while … sank and was drowned in the act of killing an imaginary bear.”

For many years thereafter, people continued to fish in the place that had come to be called Billy’s Hole.

As It Were:Once in the millions and reduced to hundreds, bison are back

Returning to fish stories: “Mr. John Otstot says, ‘The fish known as the redhorse was caught in the Scioto with a brush drag, made by tying brush together with grape vines. This drag with some men standing on it, was drawn along the bed of the river, driving the fish before it. The fish were taken in this way in great numbers, some being entangled in the brush. Among the redhorse captured were specimens three feet long. Suckers, catfish, gars and waterdogs also were taken. The fish caught were laid in heaps which were distributed by asking a blindfolded man who should take this one – and this.’ Every little stream, continues Mr. Otstot, was in early times ‘full of fish.’

“Several black bass weighing from 3 to 4 pounds each, and two blue catfish, were caught in the Scioto in October 1854. Mr. Moler caught a catfish weighing over 30 pounds in the same stream June 16, 1855. In June 1857, a catfish weighing 42 pounds was caught in the river two miles below the city. There are probably local anglers living who can tell of fish larger than this caught in the Franklin County waters, but a historian feels bound to keep within the horizons of his information.

“In 1875, 75,000 young shad from the Rochester, New York, hatchery were deposited in the Whetstone (now Olentangy River) just above the Waterworks. … In June 1876, nearly 80,000 young shad from the hatchery of the United States Fish Commission on the Delaware River were deposited in the Scioto. … After Mr. (John) Klippart had stocked the Whetstone and the Scioto with shad, the annual return of the fish was much hindered by the dams in the Scioto, but fish weighing from 1 to 5 pounds each, resulting from his deposits, were taken from the river in 1883.”

The search by anglers for fish of substantial size continues to this day. An article in The Columbus Dispatch on July 25, 2020, said "an angler claimed to have pulled a 53-inch blue catfish out of Hoover Reservoir one year ago today. That, it turned out, was the largest blue recorded in Ohio during 2019 and only a tad shy of the longest ever."

“Hoover surrendered 41 blue catfish a year ago that met the Fish Ohio standard of at least 35 inches, more than any other water body in the state.”

From past to present, the fishing is fine in central Ohio.

Local historian and author Ed Lentz writes the As It Were column for ThisWeek Community News and The Columbus Dispatch.

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

