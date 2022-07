GameFi, a digital currency company that brings gaming to the blockchain, aims to make digital currency accessible to everyone through playful means. Incorporated in Zug, Switzerland, the company offers its users a three-tiered digital currency ecosystem that allows players to evolve from one token to another. The PIKA coin currently running on the Ethereum network is GameFi’s initial digital currency. METRA is its second token offering that can be used to either stake or evolved into the third and rarest GameFi coin, Ki.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 HOURS AGO