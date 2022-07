Rachel Astleford, a Clinical Dietitian with Monument Health Lifestyle Medicine, was always involved with athletics growing up. When she went to college, she joined the track and field team, throwing the javelin and the shot put. After graduation she wanted to find a way to stay involved in athletic competitions. “I decided to try powerlifting when I was still new to Rapid City,” Rachel said. “I ended up just kind of signing up for this powerlifting meet on a whim probably about four months before it took place. That was in January 2021 and I just had an absolute blast.”

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO