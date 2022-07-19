ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

President Biden to visit Massachusetts Wednesday

By Michael P. Norton
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pulQt_0gkwwJGM00
File – President Joe Biden speaks at the White House after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press)

BOSTON (SHNS) – President Joe Biden plans to visit Massachusetts on Wednesday, according to the White House.

In an email, the White House said the president planned to travel to Somerset to “deliver remarks on tackling the climate crisis and seizing the opportunity of a clean energy future to create jobs and lower costs for families.”

Somerset is one of the communities along the South Coast where the burgeoning offshore wind sector is slowly taking shape.

Comments / 112

chrisimbri
1d ago

I'm sure he's flying via electric plane, then on to electric limo, or maybe he's taking the train.he will be shaking hands and fist bumping imaginary people, hope he brings an interpreter, so everyone can understand him

Reply(1)
25
Paula Jones
1d ago

Stay away Biden no one want too hear what u have too say your the worse president we have ever had you need too be I a nursing home not running this country

Reply(2)
27
Radu Sinigur
1d ago

we have too many clowns already in massachusetts we don't need another one brandon stay out of massachusetts!

Reply
36
Related
Boston

Jill Biden visited a beloved Boston seafood restaurant

The First Lady enjoyed an assortment of the restaurant’s crudo, crabcakes, and Bouillabaisse on Thursday night. First Lady Jill Biden turned heads in Boston on Thursday night when she dined at a popular seafood restaurant. Dr. Biden had dinner at Row 34 in Fort Point, where a source told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massachusetts#Election State#Boston#Offshore Wind#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Somerset
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
PsyPost

Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election

New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNET

State Stimulus Checks: Who Is Getting a Payment in 2022?

The Massachusetts State Legislature is working to pass a one-off tax rebate of $250 for eligible individual filers and $500 for eligible married couples who file jointly. If the bill clears both houses and is signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, payments could be sent out before the end of September.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy