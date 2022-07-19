President Biden to visit Massachusetts Wednesday

File – President Joe Biden speaks at the White House after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press)

BOSTON (SHNS) – President Joe Biden plans to visit Massachusetts on Wednesday, according to the White House.

In an email, the White House said the president planned to travel to Somerset to “deliver remarks on tackling the climate crisis and seizing the opportunity of a clean energy future to create jobs and lower costs for families.”

Somerset is one of the communities along the South Coast where the burgeoning offshore wind sector is slowly taking shape.