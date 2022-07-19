ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

 2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the...

Agriculture Online

Wheat recovers from 5-month low; corn extends gains

HAMBURG, July 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday, rebounding after hitting five-month lows last week, boosted by strong import demand and a lack of any more news about the creation of a safe shipping corridor for Ukraine’s exports. Corn and soybeans rose on concerns over hot weather...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn, soybean markets move lower in a light day of trade | Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Fund selling and spec liquidation dropped futures into the close, while the wheat market ends the day mixed. The nearby corn futures held right at support, while soybeans fell through support late in the day. USDA announced one soybean sale to China early today. I expect to see more tomorrow when the USDA releases its weekly Export Sales report at 7:30 a.m. CT.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grain prices remain under pressure | Thursday, July 21, 2022

As funds liquidate and weather forecasts look more favorable for crop development starting next week, grain prices remain under pressure. Nearby corn futures are now trading below the January lows, making new lows for the year. September corn is down 14¢. December corn is down 16¢. August soybeans are trading...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Gold Prices Settle Lower; Vascular Biogenics Shares Plummet

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher toward the end of trading, with the S&P index gaining around 0.5% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.01% to 31,830.59 while the NASDAQ rose 1.42% to 11,879.02. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,957.13. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares rose 1.1%...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Oil Prices Edge Lower As Demand Concerns Outweigh Tight Supply

Oil prices fell on Thursday for a second straight session, as demand concerns outweighed tight global supply after U.S. government data showed tepid gasoline demand during the peak summer driving season. Brent crude futures fell 37 cents, or 0.3%, to $106.55 a barrel by 0003 GMT. WTI crude futures fell...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Gold gains on dollar retreat, focus on cenbank cues

Gold inched higher on Tuesday, helped by a pullback in the dollar, as investors braced for cues on the pace of interest rate hikes from major central banks this month. Spot gold was up 0.17 at $1,711.89 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $1,710.2. The dollar index was...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why U.S. Stocks Are Trading Higher; Housing Starts Drop Further In June

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 350 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.15% to 31,429.04 while the NASDAQ rose 1.18% to 11,493.63. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.31% to 3,880.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares...
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks edge up, dollar dips as Fed hike expectations lessened

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks edged higher on Monday as a late-session sell-off in U.S. equities trimmed earlier gains while the dollar slipped as investors tamped down expectations that the Federal Reserve will take a more aggressive approach in hiking interest rates next week.
STOCKS
cheddar.com

U.S. Stocks Close at Session Highs

U.S. stocks closed Tuesday at session highs after more companies posted beats on earnings expectations. The S&P 500 jumped 2.8%, which was the major index's highest close since June 9. Doug Flynn, Co-Founder of Flynn Zito Capital Management, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why U.S. Stocks Are Trading Mixed; Existing Home Sales Tumble In June

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.40% to 31,699.43 while the NASDAQ rose 0.42% to 11,762.09. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.23% to 3,927.47. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Freeport-McMoRan Misses Profit Estimates On Lower Copper Prices

U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc on Thursday posted a lower-than-expected profit for the second quarter, hurt by lower realized copper prices. Demand for copper, often seen as an economic bellwether, took a hit during the reported quarter over recession fears as well as COVID-19 lockdowns in top metals consumer China.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Corn, soybeans ease for second day, wheat at 1-week high

PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures lost more ground on Wednesday, pressured by expectations of beneficial rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest while wheat rose to a one week high on strong demand as the market waited for details on a Ukrainian export deal. "The...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Crude Oil Rises By More Than 2%; Codexis Shares Plummet

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, following the release of several earnings results and economic reports. The Dow traded up 1.93% to 31,220.12 while the NASDAQ rose 1.5% to 11,418. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.72% to 3,855.76. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares rose 3.8% on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Rises More Than 300 Points; Crude Oil Moves Higher

U.S. stocks extended gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 3% on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 2.23% to 31,764.51 while the NASDAQ rose 2.99% to 11,699.21. The S&P also rose, gaining, 2.64% to 3,931.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares rose 2.9% on Monday....
STOCKS

