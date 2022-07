BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The United States Department of Justice has indicted a 23-year-old woman for mail fraud and wire fraud on Friday, July 22. According to the indictment, Tynea Gray of Donaldsonville and Prairieville between June 2020 and Oct. 2021, Gray submitted unemployment claims in California in her name and in the names of others. Gray also submitted claims for Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) benefits in the names of false businesses and based on false business profits and losses.

