Microsoft is pulling open job roles as tech companies slow hiring in response to economic uncertainty. Bloomberg first reported the news, noting that the hiring cuts will impact the company’s cloud and security units — two areas of growth. Microsoft in May said it was getting more cautious with hiring in its Windows and Office divisions. Earlier this month the company slashed a “small number” of jobs as part of a “strategic realignment,” but said it plans to keep growing its overall headcount. Google is reportedly on a hiring freeze for the next two weeks, while Apple is slowing hiring next year.

