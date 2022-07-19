ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hales Corners, WI

New children's garden: Boerner Botanical opens Margie's Garden

Cover picture for the articleHALES CORNERS, Wis. - There’s a new children’s garden at Boerner Botanical Gardens...

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Margie's Garden; all-accessible space for kids in Whitnall Park

HALES CORNERS, Wis. - Boerner Botanical Gardens is a well-known family friendly outdoor gem of Whitnall Park in Hales Corners. However, they have never really had an area meant just for children – until now. Brian Kramp is at Margie’s Garden, the all-accessible, interactive children’s garden space that opened this past week.
HALES CORNERS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Summer fun for family; new products

MILWAUKEE - Feel like you need to freshen up your summer fun? Erika Cardamone with PlayOnWords.com joined the Real Milwaukee team with a few products to keep the entire family having fun.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Big Daddy's BBQ and Soul Food moving to new location

Two years ago, Big Daddy's BBQ and Soul Food moved into the space at 2730 N. Humboldt Blvd. in Riverwest. According to a Facebook post, the eatery will move to 9201 W. Capitol Dr. The Riverwest location has already closed and the date of service in the new place will...
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County Fair: Food, fun and farm animals

Get ready for five days of live concerts, rides, games and more as the Waukesha County Fair is back and full of family friendly activities. Brian Kramp is checking out one of the exhibitions that you’ll be able to see this year at the fair.
milwaukeemag.com

Bartolotta Restaurants Will Start Serving Food at McKinley Marina

There’s another reason to hit the lakefront this summer – the opening of a new beer garden operated by The Bartolotta Restaurants, in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks. The Roundhouse at McKinley Marina, literally a round building adjacent to the Milwaukee Yacht Club (1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive), will start its debut season on Wednesday, July 20.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Whiskey Haze: Serving craft cocktails, whiskey flights, and fine food

If you have whiskey in the name of your restaurant you better have a solid selection of options when it comes to the drink – and Whiskey Haze doesn’t disappoint. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Washington Heights are with a look at their common, rare, and extremely hard to find whiskies from all over the nation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

This Champagne Bar Is Milwaukee’s Newest Brunch Spot

Saint Kate – The Art Hotel‘s champagne bar will soon start serving brunch. Bubbles + Brunch at Giggly will be a weekend treat, serving on Saturdays and Sundays starting July 23. Saint Kate – The Art Hotel’s Executive Chef Paul Funk is behind the new menu. Libations span...
MILWAUKEE, WI
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Situated along the Fox River just west of Milwaukee, Waukesha, WI, is a city that exudes arts and culture. Colorful murals and large guitar sculptures throughout the downtown area paint a picture of the city’s history and showcase the many talents of the community. Even more? The Waukesha Civic Center keeps a full calendar of shows and performances, and there are numerous opportunities to take cooking and other creative classes around town. In addition, the city’s local shops, entertainment scene (think a retro/modern arcade with laser tag), and thriving nightlife rev its appeal.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Top Gun' screening downtown Milwaukee set for Friday, Aug. 19

MILWAUKEE - Mark your calendars to be part of a one-night-only outdoor screening of the 1986 classic "Top Gun" in downtown Milwaukee. It's presented by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and will be held at Museum Center Park (near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Mason Street) on Friday, Aug. 19.
MILWAUKEE, WI
iHeartRadio

This Is Wisconsin’s Coolest Concert Venue

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Country Thunder: Record crowds expected, safety prep underway

TWIN LAKES, Wis. - Country music fans will descend on Twin Lakes this weekend, a field the setting for the Country Thunder music festival. Organizers expect a record-breaking 40,000 people to attend the four-day festival – about seven times the small Kenosha County village's population. "It’s going to be...
TWIN LAKES, WI
WISN

Blue Angels to perform this weekend at Milwaukee Air & Water Show

MILWAUKEE — TheMilwaukee Air & Water Show will roar into Milwaukee this weekend. Viewing areas: Spectators can watch for free from Bradford Beach and part of McKinley Beach. People can also purchase tickets for the reserved seating areas. The event grounds are located along Lincoln Memorial Drive, at McKinley...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha parade attack victims memorial; designs narrowed soon

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha's parade memorial commission is a step closer to picking a design for a permanent memorial. Next Tuesday, July 26, the commission will narrow six designs down to three. The public will then have an opportunity to give feedback before a final decision is made. "When the...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Grafton family gets up-close look at bobcat strolling through its backyard

GRAFTON — It was the ears that the Petersen family saw first, the distinctly pointy tufted ears of a bobcat wandering through their backyard on Lake Shore Road in Grafton Wednesday evening. One of the family’s dogs alerted the Petersens with a growl that wasn’t uncommon, considering their surroundings....
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

The Great Lake Salmon Tour - Fishing Trip

Come take a boat tour and catch some fresh Salmon on Milwaukee’s top fishing charter. Milwaukee Offshore Fishing Charters. Our company is 5 star rated and catches the bigeest and most fish each trip. Milwaukee Offshore Fishing Charters has 3 boats, a 31’ Tiara, 29’ Tiara, and a center...
MILWAUKEE, WI

