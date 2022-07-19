New children's garden: Boerner Botanical opens Margie's Garden

Situated along the Fox River just west of Milwaukee, Waukesha, WI, is a city that exudes arts and culture. Colorful murals and large guitar sculptures throughout the downtown area paint a picture of the city’s history and showcase the many talents of the community. Even more? The Waukesha Civic Center keeps a full calendar of shows and performances, and there are numerous opportunities to take cooking and other creative classes around town. In addition, the city’s local shops, entertainment scene (think a retro/modern arcade with laser tag), and thriving nightlife rev its appeal.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO