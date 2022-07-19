‘Strange smells’ at mobile home park lead California police to woman’s buried body

Neighbors at a Huntington Beach mobile home park say they reported “strange smells” to police, who found a woman’s body buried behind a home in California.

“Just strange smells,” resident Irene Correa told KABC. “We thought it was cats or dogs leaving their mess. We never imagined it was gonna be what they told us, that they found a human body.”

Huntington Beach police say a woman’s body was found at 3 p.m. local time Saturday, July 16, after residents reported suspicious circumstances, a news release said. The woman’s identity has not been released.

Residents told KABC her body was found buried behind a home..

Details on how the woman died or how long her body had been on the property were not released, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police arrested a 34-year-old Huntington Beach man on suspicion of murder early Sunday, July 17, in the case, according to the publication.

Detectives ask that anyone with information call the department’s WeTip Hotline at 714-375-5066 or OC Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

Huntington Beach is a city of nearly 200,000 south of Los Angeles in Orange County.