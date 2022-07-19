ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sacramento Bee

‘Strange smells’ at mobile home park lead California police to woman’s buried body

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjDf4_0gkwuvR200
Neighbors at a Huntington Beach mobile home park say they reported “strange smells” to police, who found a woman’s body buried behind a home in California.

Neighbors at a Huntington Beach mobile home park say they reported a foul odor to police, who found a woman’s body buried behind a home in California, reports say.

“Just strange smells,” resident Irene Correa told KABC. “We thought it was cats or dogs leaving their mess. We never imagined it was gonna be what they told us, that they found a human body.”

Huntington Beach police say a woman’s body was found at 3 p.m. local time Saturday, July 16, after residents reported suspicious circumstances, a news release said. The woman’s identity has not been released.

Residents told KABC her body was found buried behind a home..

Details on how the woman died or how long her body had been on the property were not released, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police arrested a 34-year-old Huntington Beach man on suspicion of murder early Sunday, July 17, in the case, according to the publication.

Detectives ask that anyone with information call the department’s WeTip Hotline at 714-375-5066 or OC Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

Huntington Beach is a city of nearly 200,000 south of Los Angeles in Orange County.

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

Man arrested after woman’s remains found buried at Southern California mobile home park

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man was taken into custody this week after investigators located human remains at a mobile home park. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, on Saturday, July 16, at 3 p.m., officers went to a residence on the 7800 block of Slater Avenue for a call regarding suspicious circumstances. When they arrived, they requested assistance from the Orange County Sheriff's Office and soon located the remains of an unidentified adult female.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Home Park#Murder#Mobile Home#Crime Stoppers#Kabc#The Los Angeles Times#Wetip Hotline
HeySoCal

Woman falls to her death from bridge in San Pedro

A woman fell to her death from the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro Tuesday evening. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called about 6:55 p.m. to the area of the bridge on reports of a possible jumper and found the woman had “plummeted to her death” prior to their arrival, according to the department’s Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

78-year-old woman collecting recyclables in alley stabbed to death, California cops say

A 78-year-old woman died after she was stabbed by a man while looking for recyclables in an alleyway in California, officials said. Investigators believe Paz Veliz was attacked from behind in an alley in the 2900 block of Coolidge Street on Saturday, July 16, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department. When neighbors began yelling for help, the man fled on foot.
LONG BEACH, CA
SFGate

FBI adds California slaying suspect to Top 10 fugitive list

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An alleged gang member accused of killing a man in a Los Angeles barbershop in 2019 has been added to the FBI's “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list, authorities said Wednesday. The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Lifeguards help transport critically-injured victims after crash in Malibu

Unable to wait for ambulances, Los Angeles County lifeguards transported multiple critically-injured victims to nearby helicopters. Typically, ambulances would transport victims to awaiting helicopters. However, because of extended wait times, the Los Angeles County Fire Department decided to put the victims in the back of the lifeguards' pickup trucks. The department said that one ambulance was an estimated 50 minutes away.   According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened at about 7:40 p.m. on Kanan Dume Road and Zumirez Drive. Crews helped and transported three patients, all of whom were in critical condition. The crash forced officials to close both directions of Kanan Dume Road for two hours.
MALIBU, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspected road rage incident leads to firearm arrest

July 9, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. As if traffic on U.S. 101 between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles isn’t bad enough with tailgaters and erratic high-speed lane-changers motorists might now consider the wisdom of resisting the urge to make any eye contact with their fellow travelers. It...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Charges Likely After Brawl at San Dimas’ Bonelli Park

SAN DIMAS – More than 10 people were involved in a brawl Sunday that left at least one injured and charges are likely, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s lieutenant said. The fight erupted around 6:30 p.m. at the swim beach area of Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park, 120 Via Verde Park Rd, July 17. “It was determined that it was a mutual combat situation where nobody wanted anything done. They just wanted to get out of there,” according to Lt. Louis Vigil of the Sheriff’s Park Bureau.
SAN DIMAS, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Street Takeover and Car Crash Already at 6th Street Bridge; Untangling the Sheriff ‘Cover-Up’ In Mitrice Richardson’s Suspicious Death

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A man was hospitalized following a car-to-car shooting last night near the intersection of San Pedro and East 28th...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Car Thief Leads Deputies on Chase in San Jacinto

A 19-year-old probationer allegedly tried to flee from sheriff’s deputies in a stolen vehicle until he crashed into a traffic signal in San Jacinto, culminating in a brief foot chase and his arrest, authorities said Tuesday. Lance Brannon Carter Jr. of Los Angeles was arrested and booked into the...
SAN JACINTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

19K+
Followers
713
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy