One of the marquee non-conference games of the 2022 college football season will go down Week 2 in Austin, Texas when the Longhorns host Alabama at 11 a.m. CT as part of FOX's Big Noon Kickoff. There are a lot of ties between Texas and Alabama entering the Week 2 matchup with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian being Nick Saban's former offensive coordinator with the Crimson Tide on the 2020 College Football Playoff national championship team, in addition to several members of Sark's staff at Texas also being former assistants for Saban, including special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Jeff Banks, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Kyle Flood and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO