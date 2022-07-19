ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Crew member shot and killed in car at Law & Order NYC set

By Luke Gentile
 1 day ago

A t least one person is dead after a gunman shot a 31-year-old parking enforcement worker who was sitting in his car at the Law & Order: Organized Crime set in Brooklyn .

The incident took place around around 5:15 a.m., authorities said.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released, pending a family notification, according to a report.

He endured multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and face and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead shortly before 6:00 a.m., the report noted.

"I don't even know who would do this or why," a co-worker of the victim said.

"I didn't hear an argument or nothing. It was quiet. Early morning. It was just a pop and the dude ran up towards Nassau [Avenue]. I only heard one bang but I don’t know how many shots."

The co-worker said both he and he victim worked on set.

"The trucks come, we park in our trucks and we wait for the stars to come out," he said. "The trucks have equipment for the TV shows and movie scenes."

