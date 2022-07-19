Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Morning’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:
2-5-7-3, FIREBALL: 8
(two, five, seven, three; FIREBALL: eight)
