Austin, TX

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Morning” game were:

3-7-0, FIREBALL: 8

(three, seven, zero; FIREBALL: eight)

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tuesday’s Mega Millions Jackpot grows to $555 million

AUSTIN, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)—According to reports, the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing jackpot has been increased to an estimated annuitized $555 million. This is the fifth-largest jackpot prize in game history. Tuesday’s drawing now offers a cash value of an estimated $316.9 million. If there is not a winner tonight, the jackpot prize will increase to an estimated […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

5 Longhorns selected on 2nd day of 2022 MLB Draft

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Five more Texas Longhorns were drafted Monday during the second day of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft in Los Angeles. Left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen, catcher Silas Ardoin, outfielder Douglas Hodo III and shortstop Trey Faltine, all sophomores but eligible for the MLB Draft, can either start their professional careers or opt to return to Texas. Senior infielder Murphy Stehly was also drafted Monday.
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornsCountry

Why Texas WR Commitment Johntay Cook Is Elite

When the Texas Longhorns earned a commitment from Johntay Cook II on June 28, the program received more than a player ranked high by recruiting services. He’s earned the ranking. Cook two times this year, he’s backed up being a national recruit. Here are the takeaways from seeing him...
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Wisconsin employment nearly back to pre-pandemic level

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report on Wisconsin employment shows the state is just about where it was before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but that the recovery has been uneven. Total employment is down about 2.4%, or about 69,500 jobs from December 2019, according to the analysis from the non-partisan Wisconsin Policy Forum. Employment in clothing stores decreased 20% statewide; gambling and recreation are down 15%; the food services industry declined 9%. The report shows one sector that is thriving — transportation and warehousing, which grew 6.3% during the last two years.
WISCONSIN STATE
Houston Chronicle

In these Austin restaurants, Japanese food gets a Texas twist

AUSTIN, Texas - When customers order the Skeleton Cruise, Tiki Tatsu-ya puts on a show. The new tiki bar's giant cocktail - a potent blend of Japanese whisky, rum, Chartreuse and tropical fruits - arrives on a skateboard-size pirate ship adorned with tiny skulls. Dry-ice fog spills out of the boat as a server carries it overhead, all while flashing lights and rumbling audio simulate thunder and lightning.
AUSTIN, TX
98.7 Jack FM

Texas Waterpark is Dumping 15,000 Pounds of Ice in Their Wave Pool

It has been so hot lately that one waterpark in Texas is taking extreme measures! Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville right outside of Austin is planning to drop 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool, as reported by KVUE. The ice drop happens tomorrow at 3 PM. To really set the mood, the Waterpark will also have two snow machines with an appearance by 'Frozen's' Elsa. I wonder how cold this will make the water? The really cool thing is that this is within driving distance from Victoria. They already did this at their Houston location in June!
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Austin Chronicle

Komé Is Reopening, Enoteca Vespaio Has Closed, Texas Keeper Leverages the Triple-Digit Heat, Desert Door Is Searching for the Best New Margarita, and Hopdoddy Is Putting Peanut-Butter-and-Jelly Where, Exactly?

All the news that’s fit to get your taste buds quivering. Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, it’s your Food News Buffet for the fourth week of...
AUSTIN, TX
B106

Over 250 Jobs and $100M Factory Coming to Georgetown, Texas

An American company is building a new factory in Georgetown, Texas, and a total of 260 jobs are headed this way. The new 100-million-dollar facility is owned by solar company GAF Energy, which plans to produce its residential solar roof shingles in the United States instead of Asia, according to reuters.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
cw39.com

These 2 Texas airports among the most loved in U.S.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Flying in Texas must be a real treat for Americans as TravelAwaits has released its list of the top eight airports most loved in the U.S. (according to its readers). Didn’t quite make the top of the list but Dallas and Austin are representing the Lone...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Maine suspect in hit-and-run death arrested in Mexico

A man accused of running over his girlfriend with a vehicle in Acadia National Park, killing her, was arrested this week in Mexico, officials said. Raymond Lester, 35, of Portland, was arrested Monday in Cancun and returned to the United States, the U.S. Marshals Service said. He was being detained Wednesday in Chicago, and will likely be returned to Maine next week, a state police spokesperson said. His girlfriend, Nicole Mokeme, died in the hit-and-run at the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor last month. The activist served as creative director of Rise and Shine Youth Retreat, which offers retreats and programs for Black children and adults. She also was one of the organizers of the Black Excellence Retreat 2022, which was in progress at the time of the hit-and-run.
MEXICO, ME
Eater

16 Excellent Halal Restaurants in Austin

Halal food is getting more attention in Austin, especially as its Muslim population is growing. The word “halal” means “permissible” in Arabic, and, according to Islamic law, it includes a set of preparation requirements for food that Muslims can eat. For example, pork and alcohol are considered haram (not halal) in any form. Permissible animals for consumption have to be handled using specific guidelines for the meats to be considered halal. As a start, animals have to be healthy and treated well before slaughter, which usually means naturally raised and grass-fed. The method of slaughter is also considered the most humane way causing the least amount of suffering for the animal. A growing number of Austin-area restaurants and food trucks are opting to sell halal dishes to cater to the Islamic population.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

