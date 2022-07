The Board of Trustees of the Village of Celoron accepted a $500 donation from Mary Keeney, President of the Celoron West Ellicott Seniors, toward the construction of a new playground in Lucille Ball Memorial Park at their meeting held on July 11, 2022. Mrs. Keeney stated, “The Celoron West Ellicott Seniors very much appreciate the generosity of the Village of Celoron in providing a meeting place at the Celoron Community Center. On behalf of our group, I would like to present this donation toward the replacement of the playground in Lucille Ball Memorial Park. We are hopeful that others will support this worthy project.”

CELORON, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO