Tim Tebow predicts who will win LSU quarterback competition

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

As Brian Kelly gets ready for year one at LSU, the Tigers’ quarterback competition is a major storyline heading into the 2022 season. Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier are competing for the starting job, and SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow has made his prediction.

During SEC Media Days, Tebow said he expects Brennan to win the starting job — at least, for the start of the year. LSU brought Daniels in from Arizona State via the transfer portal, and he could be an interesting piece to the Tigers offense. However, Kelly said over the offseason he wants Daniels to bulk up, and Tebow acknowledged that.

Still, he thinks Daniels has a higher upside than Brennan does in the long-term.

“I think you favor, to start the season, Myles Brennan. As the season continues, I think you lean toward Jayden Daniels,” Tebow said. “I think he’s got a little bit more of an advantage because they brought in a new system that Myles had to learn, but Myles has so much experience. But I think Jayden’s athleticism, his ability to throw the ball down the field athleticism.

“I know they want to put a lot of weight on him because he came in really, really skinny and lean to be able to hold up against SEC defensive lineman. I think his top end ceiling is just higher.”

Brian Kelly updates what he’s looking for in LSU quarterback competition

When asked at SEC Media Days about what he’s looking for in the competition, Kelly gave out three qualities he’s keeping his eyes on. Most importantly, he likes leadership qualities that show players will value possessions during a game.

“The price of admission to being a quarterback at LSU is you’ve got to have leadership capabilities or we’re not even going to take you. That’s first and foremost,” said Kelly. “When you step on the field you’ve got to take care of the football. You can’t just be cavalier with the football. You are the guy that touches it every time. You’ve got to take care of it.”

From there, he says he needs someone to take advantage of the weapons on the LSU offense. Kelly is looking for a QB that’ll get the ball into the hands of a now-healthy Kayshon Boutte. That leads into his third condition which is a playmaker for himself as much as others. Having all those traits certifies a starting quarterback candidate in Kelly’s book.