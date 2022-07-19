ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five storylines to follow for the Florida Gators at SEC Media Days

By Zach Abolverdi about 6 hours
Florida coach Billy Napier. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Ahead of SEC Media Days, Gators Online Senior Writer Zach Abolverdi comes up with five pertinent questions facing the Gators and will answer them following Florida’s appearance in Atlanta:

How will Anthony Richardson handle his first SEC Media Days?

For the first time since 2019, the Gators are bringing a quarterback to SEC Media Days with Anthony Richardson making the trip. After serving as a backup the past two seasons, Richardson is now QB1 and the face of Florida football. He made a lot of headlines this offseason, from his first-round draft projections and Manning Passing Academy performance to the “AR-15” brand change and his speeding ticket. How will Richardson handle the spotlight and media circus in Atlanta?

What does Billy Napier view as his team’s biggest strength and concern?

First-year Florida coach Billy Napier is almost eight months into the job. The Gators are about to complete the fifth phase of their offseason program, Regimen, which prepares them for fall training camp. Through spring ball and summer workouts, Napier has identified 18 team captains. He and his staff also addressed the need at receiver with the addition of transfers Ricky Pearsall and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman. Now that he has a pulse on his team, what does Napier view as the Gators’ biggest strength and concern heading into camp?

What do Napier and the UF players have to say about NIL?

As expected, name, image and likeness has been a hot topic this week at SEC Media Days. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin sounded off about it Monday, and more league coaches and players are continuing to field NIL questions. Napier has commented extensively on this subject and reiterated that NIL will be a strength at UF with the Gator Collective and Gator Guard. NIL lawyer Michael Caspino took a shot at Gator Collective after Jaden Rashada’s decision, which Napier might get asked about Wednesday. It will also be interesting to see what UF’s three players, all of whom are Gator Collective athletes, have to say regarding NIL.

Where will the Gators be picked to finish in the SEC East?

After playing in the 2020 SEC Championship Game, the Gators had their worst conference record (2-6) in 35 years last season. They finished second to last in the East division and Vanderbilt (0-8) was the only SEC team with a worst league record. UF went finish winless in SEC road games for the first time since 1986. Those results, along with the coaching change and a difficult schedule, aren’t promising for Florida’s prospects in 2022. Georgia is the obvious choice to win the East, but where will the media pick UF in the division?

What the latest on Florida’s 85-man scholarship count?

Safety Mordecai McDaniel, defensive lineman Chris Thomas and wide receiver Fenley Graham were removed from Florida’s roster in June, while running back Demarkcus Bowman transferred to UCF. With those departures and the enrollment of the latest freshmen and transfers, Gators Online currently has UF at 86 scholarships, which is one player over the 85-man max. Florida doesn’t need to be at that number until camp begins the first week of August, but Napier will clarify where that count currently stands.

