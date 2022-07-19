ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fanwood, NJ

Who let the dogs in? NJ borough backtracks on anti-canine park law

By Dan Alexander
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

After 20 years, dogs are again welcome in public parks in Fanwood after a vote by the Borough Council on Monday night. The Borough Council in Fanwood adopted an ordinance Monday night by a 5-1 vote allowing dogs that are leashed, licensed and non-aggressive into the borough’s three public parks: LaGrande...

nj1015.com

newjerseyisntboring.com

Happy National Hot Dog Day! 22 Iconic New Jersey Hot Dog Spots

Happy National Hot Dog Day! (It’s also National Hot Dog Month) If you love hot dogs, I’ve compiled a list of the most iconic, popular, unique, and classic hot dog places around New Jersey. Be sure to scroll until the end of this list since they are ordered alphabetically.
RESTAURANTS
NBC New York

NJ Hospital Emergency Room Evacuated After A/C Units Go Offline, Mayor Says

A New Jersey hospital evacuated its emergency room and nearby units Wednesday after air conditioning units went offline with dangerously hot temperatures on tap for the foreseeable future, according to officials. Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank confirmed the A/C issue in a statement and said it was...
HACKENSACK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Woman denied housing in Carteret, NJ over emotional support pit bull

CARTERET — The owner of a trailer park won't sell a home to a couple because of the breed of the woman's emotional support animal, according to their real estate agent. The agent, who asked that New Jersey 101.5 not publish her name, said Tower Trailer Park owner Georgen Benhardt won't sell a home to the couple raising a toddler because Benhardt doesn't want to be responsible for the woman's emotional support pit bull.
CARTERET, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Toxic algae blooms return to New Jersey lakes

This weeks blazing sun has led to a sharp rise in the bacteria that causes toxic algae blooms in New Jersey lakes. An advisory has been issued for the Crescent Cove area of Lake Hopatcong by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection after water tests showed high levels of Cyanobacteria.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Bombshell lawsuit exposes ugly side of NJ family and politics

A bombshell lawsuit targeting the powerful Chairman of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey is laying bare the ugly side of politics and family. As chairman of the Port Authority, Kevin O'Toole is one of the most powerful public officials in New Jersey. His decades as a local and state official gives him a long reach into Garden State politics and significant influence over many aspects of public policy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

No AC Closes Hospital Emergency Room On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

Air conditioning was not working at a Jersey Shore hospital forcing its emergency room to temporarily close, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The malfunction occurred at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 20 at Hackensack Meridian Health Systems, 1 Riverview Plaza in Red Bank, initial reports said. The hospital was...
RED BANK, NJ
midjersey.news

July 20, 2022

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police report that on June 18, 2002, TPD Violent Crimes Unit detectives responded to the area of Hamilton and Hudson Streets to investigate a man wearing a body satchel in possession of a gun. Upon their arrival, they observed Henry Hutchinson, 37, matching the clothing description and wearing a cross-body satchel standing by the store. As detectives approached Hutchinson, he quickly fled on foot leading Detectives Lukas Kulis and Gianni Zappley on a foot pursuit. He was apprehended and arrested for obstructing the administration of law. A search revealed a loaded stolen Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver loaded with three rounds of hollow point ammunition, 52 decks of heroin, and $682.00 US currency that was confiscated as suspected drug proceeds.
TRENTON, NJ
94.3 The Point

Bomb threats continue against NJ Walmart stores

A series of bomb threats were made against retail stores and a hospital in New Jersey on Monday. For the second time in a week, the East Brunswick Walmart received a bomb threat. Walmart stores in Old Bridge and Edison also received threats. New Brunswick Today reported a bomb threat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

OC Commissioner, State RNC Committeewoman Haines Gets Served for Possible Record Tampering

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A ‘state detective’ of unknown origin served Ocean County Commissioner Virginia Haines prior to last Wednesday’s regularly scheduled agenda workshop meeting. Those papers were court papers regarding an investigation into a series of reportedly nefarious events that took place in the hours after George R. Gilmore defeated Sheriff Michael Mastronardy in the Ocean County GOP Chairman election.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
