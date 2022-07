“We wouldn’t be anywhere near where we’re at without him, and we won’t be any good in the future without him,” Rangers co-pitching coach Brendan Sagara said about reliever Dennis Santana. Santana ended the final month of the 2021 season on a high note, not allowing a run in his last thirteen outings. Dennis became a staple in the Rangers bullpen and the leading man when it came to being Texas’ high leverage guy. Santana began the season stranding the first ten inherited runners (first six appearances with inherited runners).

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO