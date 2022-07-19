ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “All or Nothing Morning” game were:

01-02-03-10-12-15-16-17-18-20-21-24

(one, two, three, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Officials celebrate completed eastern Kentucky highway

TYNER, Ky. (AP) — Elected officials celebrated the completion of a $220 million highway project in eastern Kentucky that improved the route for three rural counties to Interstate 75 in London. The final stretch of the new Kentucky 30 straightened the route between Tyner in Jackson County to Travellers Rest in Owsley County. Gov. Andy Beshear and Rep. Hal Rogers joined other officials on Wednesday in Tyner to mark the completion of the 20-year transportation project. The new wider highway stretches from Booneville to London. Beshear unveiled signage naming a portion of the final segment in Jackson County after former state Rep. Marie Rader.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Maine suspect in hit-and-run death arrested in Mexico

A man accused of running over his girlfriend with a vehicle in Acadia National Park, killing her, was arrested this week in Mexico, officials said. Raymond Lester, 35, of Portland, was arrested Monday in Cancun and returned to the United States, the U.S. Marshals Service said. He was being detained Wednesday in Chicago, and will likely be returned to Maine next week, a state police spokesperson said. His girlfriend, Nicole Mokeme, died in the hit-and-run at the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor last month. The activist served as creative director of Rise and Shine Youth Retreat, which offers retreats and programs for Black children and adults. She also was one of the organizers of the Black Excellence Retreat 2022, which was in progress at the time of the hit-and-run.
MEXICO, ME
The Associated Press

California woman victim of rare predatory grizzly attack

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A California woman who was fatally mauled by a grizzly bear in western Montana last summer was the victim of a rare predatory attack by a bear that had learned to seek out human food and was likely attracted scents near her tent and others left behind from recent Independence Day picnics, wildlife officials said. Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, was pulled out of her tent and mauled in the pre-dawn hours of July 6, 2021 in the small town of Ovando, along the banks of the Blackfoot River, made famous by the movie “A...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
The Associated Press

Georgia fake electors may face charges in election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor who’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally interfered in the 2020 general election in the state has informed 16 Republicans who served as fake electors that they could face criminal charges. They all signed a certificate declaring falsely that then-President Trump had won the 2020 presidential election and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors even though Joe Biden had won the state and a slate of Democratic electors was certified. Eleven of them filed a motion Tuesday to quash their subpoenas, calling them “unreasonable and oppressive.” Also Tuesday,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Mistrust lingers in Black communities amid 988 launch

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — On a few occasions, Sitaniel Wimbley’s mother grew manic in her front yard. When neighbors were met with screaming and cursing on their street in Natchez, Mississippi, they would dial 911. An officer would arrive to collect Wimbley’s mother, who battled chronic bipolar schizophrenia....
NATCHEZ, MS
The Associated Press

5 shot, hurt in Washington state Walmart amid altercation

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A customer and an employee of a Walmart were shot and injured along with three young men who authorities said were involved in an altercation inside the store Sunday, police said. The Seattle Times reported police received calls about shots being fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. Investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men who were already in the store, police said. Injured in the shooting were a 72-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and the three 19-year-old men allegedly involved in the altercation, police said. Authorities did not announce any arrests and did not know the conditions of the victims.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Lottery#16 17#Seventeen#The Texas Lottery
The Associated Press

At least 21 homes destroyed by Texas wildfires

A pair of two-day-old North Texas wildfires continued to resist containment Wednesday after destroying 21 homes, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose, Texas, destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others as it remained on the move Wednesday after scorching almost 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) of mostly short grass, brush and juniper as of midday Wednesday, said Alexandra Schwier, a Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman. The fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was 10% contained Wednesday with embers from burning tree crowns flying up to 200 yards (183 meters). The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake destroyed five homes as it spread along its western shore, charring 500 (200 hectares) acres about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Fort Worth. That fire was 15% contained Wednesday, the Forest Service said. Temperatures approaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), combined with a relative humidity near 20% and 10-mph (16-kph) winds gusting to 20 mph (32kph), resisted efforts to contain the fiery spread beyond 10% containment, the Forest Service said.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during 'historic' swell

HONOLULU (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii’s south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a strong south swell that peaked Saturday evening, particularly high tides and rising sea levels associated with climate change, the National Weather Service said Monday. A wedding Saturday evening in Kailua-Kona was interrupted when a set of large waves swamped the event, sending tables and chairs crashing toward guests. Sara Ackerman, an author who grew up in Hawaii and attended the wedding, filmed the waves as they barreled ashore.
HONOLULU, HI
The Associated Press

Banc of California: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) _ Banc of California Inc. (BANC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $26.7 million. The bank, based in Santa Ana, California, said it had earnings of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

WVa man accused of taking copper wire from interstate lights

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged in connection with the theft of copper wire from interstate lights and selling it. Clarence Wayne Giles, 31, of the Charleston area, was charged with grand larceny, receiving or transferring stolen goods and other charges and was being held on $5,000 bond, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Body of missing climber found in Olympic National Park

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials with the National Park Service said Wednesday evening that the body of a climber who went missing Monday evening in the Olympic National Park has been found. Sean Allen, 38, of Port Angeles, was found by rescue workers using a helicopter to locate the man, whose body was on the southern end of Mounty Mystery approaching the Del Monte ridgeline, park officials said in a written statement. His body has been transferred to the Jefferson County coroner, which will determine the cause and date of death, KOMO-TV reported. Allen obtained a wilderness permit for July 16-18 and was taking the route from Royal Basin to Home Lake alone. His itinerary included climbing attempts at Mount Mystery, Hall Foss Peak and Little Mystery.
PORT ANGELES, WA
The Associated Press

Search for Alaska grandma halted after toddler found in car

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials have ended their search for a woman whose 2-year-old grandchild was found alone last week in a locked car that stuck in mud on a rural Alaska road, authorities said. No clues to the whereabouts of Mary Dawn Wilson, 69, have emerged since her Ford Focus was found last Thursday with the child and personal items believed to belong to Wilson, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said in a statement on Saturday. Authorities believe the child was alone in the car for two days. The search was changed from “active” to “reactive,” meaning that a search could be launched again if officials receive new information or evidence, the statement said.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Associated Press

California board OKs parole of ex-Mexican Mafia killer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California parole officials have approved the release of a notorious former Mexican Mafia prison gang leader who has been cooperating with law enforcement for nearly 20 years. Two consecutive governors previously blocked parole for Rene “Boxer” Enriquez in part based on the argument that he is safer in prison than on the streets, where he may be targeted as a snitch by his old cronies. “They can’t deny him parole based on, ‘He might be in danger.’ That’s kind of his risk to take,” his attorney, Laura Sheppard, said Tuesday. Authorities have taken extraordinary steps to protect him over the years, once booking him into custody under a false name on a bogus charge of possessing a swordfish without a license.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

CEO steps down at financially troubled Mississippi hospital

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — The CEO of a financially troubled hospital in the Mississippi Delta has resigned as the hospital continues to pursue a possible joint operating agreement with a larger medical center. Jason Studley announced his resignation from Greenwood Leflore Hospital on Friday in a memo to the hospital’s employees and medical staff, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. “At this time, I need to dedicate my focus to exploring other opportunities that may secure my own family’s future,” wrote Studley, who had been CEO since October 2020. Studley, 45, said he had come to a mutual understanding with the board that oversees the publicly owned hospital that the timing was right for him to depart.
GREENWOOD, MS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy