Stetson Bennett among quarterbacks on Davey O'Brien watch list

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was included on the 35-man watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award announced on Tuesday. He was a semifinalist – one of 16 including 12 that return – for the award last season. The Davey O’Brien Award is given annually to College Football’s top quarterback.

Bennett, who was also named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award on Monday, threw for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdowns on 185-of-287 passing last season, starting 12 total games including the last 11 for the Bulldogs on their way to a National Championship Game victory. In that win over Alabama, Bennett was named Offensive MVP as he threw for 224 yards and a pair of touchdown, both in the fourth quarter. The Blackshear, Ga. native also won Offensive MVP of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl in a win over Michigan, completing 20 of 30 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns.

The official Davey O’Brien Midseason Watch List will be announced on October 18th and will include the members of the original watch list as well as all players recognized on a weekly basis by the Davey O’Brien Foundation, along with any additional quarterbacks approved by the selection committee. From there, the group will be pared down to the 35-player Davey O’Brien Class of 2022 on October 25th with fan voting beginning that day to play a role in semifinalist, finalist and winner selection. Semifinalists will be named on November 8th, finalists on November 21st and the winner will be announced live on ESPN during the College Football Awards on December 8th.

Stetson Bennett is in good company…

Below is the full list of Davey O’Brien watch list members:

Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, Sr., 6-2, 212, Shelby, Ohio

Stetson Bennett, Georgia, Sr., 5-11, 190, Blackshear, Ga.

Gerry Bohanon, USF, Sr., 6-3, 221, Earle, Ark.

Logan Bonner, Utah State, Sr., 6-1, 230, Rowlett, Texas

Chase Brice, Appalachian State, Sr., 6-3, 235, Grayson, Ga.

Sean Clifford, Penn State, Sr., 6-2, 212, Cincinnati, Ohio

Malik Cunningham, Louisville, Sr., 6-1, 190, Montgomery, Ala.

Brett Gabbert, Miami (OH), Jr., 6-0, 209, St. Louis, Mo.

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, Jr., 5-11, 204, Mililani, Hawaii

Jake Haener, Fresno State, Sr., 6-1, 210, Danville, Calif.

Jaren Hall, BYU, Jr., 6-1, 205, Spanish Fork, Utah

Frank Harris, UTSA, Sr., 6-0, 200, Schertz, Texas

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, Jr., 6-1, 208, Charlotte, N.C.

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, Sr., 6-4, 218, Greensboro, N.C.

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas, Jr., 6-3, 242, Sardis, Miss.

Devin Leary, NC State, Jr., 6-1, 215, Sicklerville, N.J.

Will Levis, Kentucky, Sr., 6-3, 232, Madison, Conn.

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina, Jr., 6-3, 210, Indian Trail, N.C.

Tanner McKee, Stanford, Jr., 6-6, 226, Corona, Calif.

Tanner Mordecai, SMU, Sr., 6-3, 218, Waco, Texas

Bo Nix, Oregon, Jr., 6-3, 214, Pinson, Ala.

Aidan O’Connell, Purdue, Sr., 6-3, 210, Long Grove, Ill.

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina, Jr., 6-1, 210, Phoenix, Ariz.

Chris Reynolds, Charlotte, Sr., 5-11, 210, Mocksville, N.C.

Cameron Rising, Utah, Jr., 6-2, 220, Ventura, Calif.

Will Rogers, Mississippi State, Jr., 6-2, 210, Brandon, Miss.

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State, Sr., 6-1, 210, Denton, Texas

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, Jr., 6-3, 215, Inland Empire, Calif.

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland, Jr., 5-11, 200, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA, Sr., 6-1, 205, Las Vegas, Nev.

Payton Thorne, Michigan State, Jr., 6-2, 210, Naperville, Ill.

Clayton Tune, Houston, Sr., 6-3, 215, Carrollton, Texas

Tyler Van Dyke, Miami, So., 6-4, 224, Glastonbury, Conn.

Caleb Williams, USC, So., 6-1, 215, Washington, D.C.

Bryce Young, Alabama, Jr., 6-0, 194, Pasadena, Calif.