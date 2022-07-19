Eli Drinkwitz addresses expectations for Georgia, tight end group

Photo by Scott Winters/Getty Images

Georgia won the national championship last season despite a swath of injuries to their pass catchers. George Pickens was the projected star of the group, but he wound up missing most of the season before sneaking back into the lineup towards the end of the year. Arik Gilbert, who came over from LSU, missed the whole year. Darnell Washington also flashed before he also went down hurt and missed a number of games.

Just overall, a string of bad luck in the tight end and receiver room. Despite the setbacks, of course, Georgia still won the national championship. So now they have their full stable of pass catchers healthy, and their tight end group in specific may be the best unit in the country at the position.

Missouri was one of few SEC teams to face the Dawgs when they had their top two tight ends, Washington and true freshman phenom Brock Bowers, both healthy. So when Eli Drinkwitz took the podium at SEC Media Days, reporters were anxious to know how he felt about facing that group.

To which he answered that behind those two, plus Gilbert (who moved to tight end after recovering from injury), Georgia “can probably win a national championship.”

Though he pumped the brakes, saying he hasn’t really seen all three in action at once. “I mean, I don’t know. I don’t know what those guys are. I’ve seen them on tape.”

But he went on to credit the group and the guy who gets them the ball in Stetson Bennett.

“They’re really good. They’ve got a great quarterback who can distribute the ball. They have a long offensive line. They run the ball. Coach [Todd] Monken does an excellent job getting them into the right schemes, the right plays. Probably the perfect play-caller for that group of guys.”

Coming off one national title, Eli Drinkwitz believes this group ought to be expected to uphold that standard.

“Without knowing more than that, I’d say the ceiling is they need to win a national championship.”