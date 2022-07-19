ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eli Drinkwitz addresses expectations for Georgia, tight end group

By Alex Weber about 5 hours
Photo by Scott Winters/Getty Images

Georgia won the national championship last season despite a swath of injuries to their pass catchers. George Pickens was the projected star of the group, but he wound up missing most of the season before sneaking back into the lineup towards the end of the year. Arik Gilbert, who came over from LSU, missed the whole year. Darnell Washington also flashed before he also went down hurt and missed a number of games.

Just overall, a string of bad luck in the tight end and receiver room. Despite the setbacks, of course, Georgia still won the national championship. So now they have their full stable of pass catchers healthy, and their tight end group in specific may be the best unit in the country at the position.

Missouri was one of few SEC teams to face the Dawgs when they had their top two tight ends, Washington and true freshman phenom Brock Bowers, both healthy. So when Eli Drinkwitz took the podium at SEC Media Days, reporters were anxious to know how he felt about facing that group.

To which he answered that behind those two, plus Gilbert (who moved to tight end after recovering from injury), Georgia “can probably win a national championship.”

Though he pumped the brakes, saying he hasn’t really seen all three in action at once. “I mean, I don’t know. I don’t know what those guys are. I’ve seen them on tape.”

But he went on to credit the group and the guy who gets them the ball in Stetson Bennett.

“They’re really good. They’ve got a great quarterback who can distribute the ball. They have a long offensive line. They run the ball. Coach [Todd] Monken does an excellent job getting them into the right schemes, the right plays. Probably the perfect play-caller for that group of guys.”

Coming off one national title, Eli Drinkwitz believes this group ought to be expected to uphold that standard.

“Without knowing more than that, I’d say the ceiling is they need to win a national championship.”

Kirby Smart makes case for moving Georgia vs Florida out of Jacksonville; Billy Napier non-committal

The Georgia-Florida game is under contract to remain in Jacksonville through the 2023 season, with an added option to keep the game in Jacksonville for two more years, extending it through 2025. On Wednesday Kirby Smart was asked by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow why Smart would want to take the rivalry out of Jacksonville, and back to campuses, something that has happened only twice since 1933, with Tebow calling Jacksonville "one of the best environments."
GUEST COLUMN: Georgia Tech to the SEC!

With all the news flooding our nation of current and continued Southeastern Conference expansion, I am surprised that nobody mentions the possibility of the Georgia Institute of Technology being a future member of the SEC. As a proud University of Georgia alum, and proud of the state of Georgia, it would be greatly beneficial to our state if our fellow brothers and sisters at Georgia Tech also became part of the SEC.
7 Reasons to Drive to Madison, Georgia

Gas prices are finally starting to go down a bit, so now is the perfect time to go on a mini road trip. While we can’t stress just how much we love Atlanta, it doesn’t hurt to get out of the city and explore the rest of Georgia every once in a while, whether that means heading north for Blue Ridge or Helen or hitting 85 South to visit LaGrange. On the off-chance that you’ve already heeded our advice and hit all of those places, don’t worry because we’ve got another low-key destination ready for you: Madison, Georgia.
University of Georgia names its 40 Under 40

ATHENS — Four graduates of the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences are among the University of Georgia Alumni Association’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2022. Among the young alumni finding creative solutions to world problems, leading businesses and serving their communities are four honorees from CAES: a lawyer, a veterinarian, an industry representative and a medical resident.
Some mask requirements return for these Georgia counties

ATLANTA — The rules about masking are changing again in multiple Georgia counties, as COVID numbers continue to rise. Starting Monday, all Gwinnett County employees must wear masks inside county buildings and facilities. Those visiting a county building are encouraged to wear masks as well. Meanwhile, a judge is...
Missing Atlanta man found in Athens

An Atlanta man is safe and sound after being missing for several days. Paul Dillard, 84, was reported missing by his wife on Thursday. He had last been seen at the couple’s Cascade Rd SW. home at 11:30 a.m. His wife told Channel 2 just before 12 p.m. on...
Homeowner left with unfinished deck after giving contractor $16k

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) - After giving an unlicensed residential contractor more than $16,000 to build a new deck with a covered porch, a metro Atlanta homeowner has been left with a small pile of lumber, a messy demolition site, and four raised beams that are propped up and barely secured.
Piedmont leases former Walmart for expansive medical offices

COVINGTON – Piedmont has leased 25,000 square feet of space in the Shoppes at Martin’s Crossing, about 1 mile from the Piedmont Newton Hospital campus, for medical offices. The shopping center will be renamed Eastside Crossing and is adjacent to the popular Eastside Trail. Renovations are slated for completion in early 2023.
The 5 Best Bars In Helen GA | Best Places For a Drink In Helen

Helen has long been a famous tourist attraction, nestled in the North Georgia Mountains near the Chattahoochee River. While the surrounding forests and valleys provide a variety of interesting outdoor activities, it is most renowned for its stunning Bavarian-style architecture and abundance of German eateries, bakeries, and specialty stores. That doesn’t mean the bars in Helen GA are nowhere to be found. In fact, you’ll be surprised by what they have to offer.
A-CC reimposes mask “mandate”

With coronavirus case counts climbing in Athens and around the state, City Hall says Athens’ mask mandate is one again in effect: it’s for public buildings and for private businesses that choose to opt in; businesses can opt out of requiring face coverings for customers in Athens. From...
