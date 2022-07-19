Brian Kelly on building trust with players: It's a two-way street

Jonathan Bachman / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

Brian Kelly is already under pressure to win at LSU. He has a long history of success in his career and given the talent at LSU, he’ll be expected to win early and often. To do that, his players need to trust him and he needs to trust his players.

During his press conference at SEC media days, Brian Kelly was asked about earning the trust of key players.

“Well, I think trust is a two-way street,” Brian Kelly said, “They’re earning my trust, too. I think it works both ways.”

“First of all, trust is about saying something and backing it up, and then continuing that relationship,” Brian Kelly continued. “We’re working on that relationship every day through deeds, through things that we put in front of them and say that we’re going to do for them, and backing it up, then asking them to do some things for us, seeing that they back it up.”

Brian Kelly had specifically been asked about how he was building trust with a few key LSU players–Myles Brennan, Kayshon Boutte, and John Emery. Kelly also took the time to describe the relationship and trust that he was building with each player.

“I think in all three of those cases, we’re building trust,” Brian Kelly said. “As you know, Kayshon was just awarded No. 7 which we consider a program number that highlights the very best player, in particular from the state of Louisiana. That has to happen when trust has been formed. Myles has been one of our best leaders in our program. John Emery has done an incredible job of bringing himself back into our program.”

“I think you brought up three guys that have earned a lot of trust and we’re trusting them,” Brian Kelly finished.