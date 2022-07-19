Kentucky will play Eastern Illinois in 2028, per report

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Get out your calendars, BBN, because we’ve got some VERY important Kentucky Football scheduling news to pass along. According to FBSchedules.com, Kentucky will host Eastern Illinois on September 30, 2028. So, if you have any plans for that Saturday six years from now, cancel them so you can see the Wildcats take on the Panthers, who play in the OVC in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football. Per the contract FBSchedules.com obtained from Eastern Illinois, Kentucky will pay the Panthers $650,000 for coming to Kroger Field. Believe it or not, this is the third non-conference opponent we know of in the 2028 season thus far. Kentucky will travel north to play the Toledo Rockets to open the season on September 2, 2028, and close out the season, per usual, with Louisville. With further expansion in the SEC likely on the horizon, of course, it is best to keep these plans in pencil in your day planner.

Kentucky’s Future Non-Conference Opponents

All reported dates per FBSchedules.com.

2022

09/03 – Miami (Ohio)

09/17 – Youngstown State

09/24 – Northern Illinois

11/26 – Louisville

2023

09/02 – Ball State

09/09 – Eastern Kentucky

09/16 – Akron

11/25 – at Louisville

2024

08/31 – at Akron

09/21 – Ohio

11/16 – Murray State

11/30 – Louisville

2025

08/30 – Toledo

09/13 – Eastern Michigan

11/29 – at Louisville

2026

09/05 – Akron

09/19 – Youngstown State

09/26 – South Alabama

11/28 – Louisville

2027

09/04 – Toledo

09/18 – Murray State

09/25 – Ball State

11/27 – at Louisville

2028

09/02 – at Toledo

11/25 – Louisville

2029

09/01 – Georgia Southern

11/24 – at Louisville

2030