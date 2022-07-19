ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

On3 Consensus 5-Star Countdown: No. 10, QB Dante Moore

By Peter Warren about 5 hours
 1 day ago
Chad Simmons/On3

After rankings adjustments across the industry, the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally-weighted industry-generated average, has updated. Detroit Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore, an Oregon commit, checks in at No. 10 and five-stars according to the On3 Consensus.

The On3 Consensus is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four major recruiting media services. Created by the authors of the Composite, the On3 Consensus is the most advanced, complete and unbiased rating and ranking measurement in the industry.

The On3 Consensus is now up to a total of 32 five-star recruits for the first time during the 2023 recruiting cycle. A total of 18 of those 32 five-stars are currently committed five months until the Early Signing Period.

Dante Moore Scouting Summary

The following is the On3 Scouting Summary for the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Dante Moore:

Pocket passer who is one of the more accurate and efficient quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle. Skilled as a touch passer with the ability to layer throws and deliver with accuracy and nuance. Has a quick, natural release that aids in the short passing and RPO game. Shows a good arm both on video and in camp settings. Capable of hitting on deep shots off of play action. Put together a highly efficient and productive junior season in leading Martin Luther King to a state title while completing 73 percent of his passes for over 3,000 yards and 40 touchdowns against three interceptions. Does not appear to be quite the athlete or run threat as some of the other top quarterbacks in the cycle at this time. Will need to continue improving his movement skills and foot quickness.

On3 compares Moore’s style of play to former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

