4-star TE Riley Williams ready for Miami's rise under Mario Cristobal

Chad Simmons/On3

The relationship between Portland (Ore.) four-star tight end Riley Williams and Mario Cristobal started way before Williams committed to Miami on July 1. Williams’ brother Korbin played wide receiver for Oregon when Cristobal was the Ducks’ head coach, which led to his recruitment of Riley. That connection paid dividends when Cristobal departed to coach his alma mater and Williams grew into one of the nation’s top tight end recruits.

“He really feels like family,” Williams told On3 of Cristobal. “My dad described it as dropping another one of your kids off to his uncle for a summer vacation.”

Landing Williams, the No. 61 overall recruit and No. 2 tight end in the 2023 On3 Consensus, was a massive win for Cristobal on the recruiting trial. Currently, the Hurricanes have the No. 7 class in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. The group includes Williams, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and Pittsburg (Calif.) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada.

Williams has faith in Cristobal

Williams trusts in Cristobal’s process to “bring the U back.” The tight end mentioned how Cristobal not only attended Miami, but also was a member of its 1989 and 1991 national championship teams. He believes Cristobal’s priority on recruiting, culture, development and family will get the Hurricanes back to where they were.

Additionally, Williams thinks Miami’s 2023 class will be the one who gets the program back to conference and national championship contention.

“They’re going to have high expectations for us,” said Williams, who attends IMG Academy. “I believe we’re going to match that.”

Miami has a history with tight ends

Williams also understands what comes with being a tight end at Miami. The position has an esteemed history within the program because of players like Greg Olson, Jeremy Shockey and Bubba Franks.

He is looking forward to chasing that standard, as well as learning from tight ends Elijah Arroyo, Dominic Mammarelli and Jaleel Skinner when he arrives in Coral Gables.

“They call it Tight End U,” Williams said. “A tight end going there means a lot to me. I know if I do what I’m supposed to do and I carry out my role, maybe I can become successful like all the other tight ends that came through.”