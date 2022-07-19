ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Night Out local events | 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The time has come to celebrate National Night Out across Hampton Roads and local first-responders are getting ready to welcome neighbors for a fun evening!

National Night Out is a nationwide event that heightens crime and drug prevention awareness, generates support for local anti-crime efforts, strengthens neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and sends a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Communities all across the U.S celebrate NNO in many different ways, from live musical performances to cookouts.

National Night Out is typically celebrated the first Tuesday in August, which falls on the 2nd this year.

Below, find information about NNO in the Hampton Roads area. If you are aware of others, please email us at this link and we’ll add the information to this list.

National Night Out Events in Hampton Roads

Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting their National Night Out event at the “Nest on 17,” located at 800 Chickahominy Lane in Carrollton. The event will take place on August 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will showcase the sheriff’s office’s K9 Unit, Marine Unit, the Sheriff Emergency Response Team, Motors Unit as well as the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department.

Guests can enjoy free food, music, a rock climbing wall and more.

Norfolk

This year’s National Night Out in Norfolk will take place on Aug. 2 at the Huntersville Recreation Center on Goff Street from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Guests of the event will be able to enjoy food and music while learning about resources from human services.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth Police is hosting their National Night Out event on August 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Portsmouth City Park. Guests can feast on food, bounce houses, entertainment, live music from the band Better By Tuesday, an art contest, and plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Portsmouth is asking artists of all skill levels and ages to send their artwork for the National Night Out Artshow. This year’s theme is “The Strength and Courage of Portsmouth.” Fill out a submission form for each art piece you would like to provide. The form must be submitted via email with a .jpg file of your artwork. The deadline for artwork submission is July 25, 2022. If chosen, your work will be displayed during the National Night Out event on August 2, 2022. Those attending will vote for their favorite piece and an award will be provided to the winning artist. If selected, please bring your artwork to Portsmouth City Park on August 2 at 3 p.m. to set up.

Suffolk

Suffolk’s 39th annual NNO crime prevention event will be held Tuesday, August 2. Suffolk neighborhoods and businesses are invited to join communities nationwide for this event.

Suffolk has proudly ranked first in the nation in its population category for its NNO celebrations in 2008, 2009, 2014, 2016, and 2018, and has been in the top five in the nation for 15 straight years due to the city’s involved, caring citizens.

There is a PSA promoting the event posted on YouTube.

James City County

On Aug. 2, James City County neighborhoods are invited to join forces with Police and thousands of communities nationwide for the Annual National Night Out.

During the evening, residents throughout the County are asked to lock their doors, turn on porch lights and spend the evening outdoors with neighbors and police. Many neighborhoods are already making plans for block parties, cookouts and visits from County Police and McGruff the Crime Dog.

To arrange for County Officers to attend your community event, contact Senior Police Officer Shenee Graham at 757-603-6025 or via email at shenee.graham@jamescitycountyva.gov or Master Officer Brandon Frantz at 757-603-6023 or via email at brandon.frantz@jamescitycountyva.gov by July 8.

For more information about National Night Out, visit the National Association of Town Watch at natw.org.

Media contact:

Monique Myers, Assistant Police Chief

757-259-5142; monique.myers@jamescitycountyva.gov https://jamescitycountyva.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=5257

Williamsburg

Located at Portsmouth City Park, Portsmouth’s NNO event will have a wide variety of activities for families to try. Guests will have a chance to enjoy food, music, entertainment, and an art contest this year.

If you are interested in being a vendor for this year’s National Night Out, you can fill out the organization registration form on the Portsmouth Police Department website. tabling is free but space is limited.

North Carolina

Kill Devil Hills

Join Kill Devil Hills Police and Fire Departments for their 11th annual National Night Event on August 2, 2022.

This year’s event will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

There will be free food and drinks, an OBX SPCA $5 rabies clinic, car seat checks, OBX Hospital blood pressure checks and several other organizations represented.

Perquimans County

Sheriff White and the First Responders of Perquimans County announced exciting plans for our annual “National Night Out,” being held on Tuesday, August 2. Due to any unforeseen inclement weather, the rescheduled date will be Tuesday, August 9.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the county’s lovely Parks and Recreation Center located at 310 Granby Street, Hertford, NC 27944.

