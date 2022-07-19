On3 Consensus 5-Star Countdown: No. 12, EDGE Keon Keeley

After rankings adjustments across the industry, the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally-weighted industry-generated average, has updated. Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep EDGE Keon Keeley, a Notre Dame commit, checks in at No. 12 and five-stars according to the On3 Consensus.

The On3 Consensus is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four major recruiting media services. Created by the authors of the Composite, the On3 Consensus is the most advanced, complete and unbiased rating and ranking measurement in the industry.

The On3 Consensus is now up to a total of 32 five-star recruits for the first time during the 2023 recruiting cycle. A total of 18 of those 32 five-stars are currently committed five months until the Early Signing Period.

Keon Keeley Scouting Summary

The following is the On3 Scouting Summary for the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Keon Keeley:

Long pass rusher with high-end flexibility and finishing ability behind the line of scrimmage. Has a big frame at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds with outstanding length (7-foot wing-span). Plays with advanced bend and flexibility, sinking his hips and using his supreme length to create disruption off the edge. Already shows signs of some technical acuity with quick hands and pass rush moves. Displays strong closing speed and finishes plays behind the line of scrimmage at a high rate. Among the more productive pass rushers in the nation as a junior. Also a bouncy athlete with a basketball background.”

On3 compares Williams’ style of play to former Ohio State and current Washington Commanders EDGE Chase Young.