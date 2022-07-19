ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

ARPA consulting contract goes to Georgia firm

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council officially passed its ARPA allocations as part of its meeting Tuesday, with the first domino to fall that of selecting a consultant to help navigate the process. The council ultimately decided to use iParametrics out of Georgia, rather than the Hutchinson...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Child care class offered by Reno Co. Health Dept.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department will be offering an orientation class for those interested in becoming a child care provider. The class will be held via the Teams app on Aug. 4 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Reserve your spot by calling Jeanette at 620-694-2900. The cost to attend this adult-only class is $20.
RENO COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Georgia State
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas AG expo coming to Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Star Expos and the Kansas State Fair are pleased to announce a brand new expo coming to Hutchinson and the Kansas State Fairgrounds. Partnering with the Kansas State Fair and Visit Hutch gives the Kansas Ag Expo the opportunity to showcase a more diverse expo to include manufacturers and a wide variety of products and services for all to enjoy.
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consulting Firm#Iparametrics#The Community Foundation#The Woodie Seat Freeway
Hutch Post

Salt City Splash to be closed the next three Mondays

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tony Finlay with Hutch Rec let the city council know Tuesday of a schedule change for Salt City Splash going forward. "Fortunately, we have been able to make it through to this time without any closures of the pool," Finlay said. "We were having to close certain features of the pool at certain times, because of lifeguard shortages, but we were never having to close the entire facility. Looking through the next four weeks here, this is the time of year traditionally where we start to lose lifeguards, unplanned vacations, those sorts of things. We are going to close the next three Mondays, the final three Mondays of the season. That would be July 25, August 1 and August 8, we will close. We will not be open those days."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

LIVE: Kansas Attorney General candidate debate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Republican Party is hosting a live debate with the Republican candidates running for the office of the Kansas Attorney General. Candidates include Kris Kobach, Tony Mattivi, and Kellie Warren. Michael Schwanke will moderate the debate set to take place at 7 p.m. on...
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

Construction slated for new bridge in northwest Wichita

Construction will begin this fall on a new bridge over the Arkansas River in northwest Wichita. The Wichita City Council approved a nearly $9.53 million plan that will replace the Amidon Street bridge between 13th and 21st Street North. The existing, four-lane bridge was built in the 1960s and has...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County budget work continues Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission will once again discuss the 2023 budget during its regular meeting on Tuesday. Like most government entities, the county is going to declare that it will exceed the revenue-neutral rate for the coming year. What happens after that is still to be discussed as the county can always lower the budget, but not raise it once it has settled on a number. County Administrator Randy Partington has said in the past, and indicated again Friday, that to hit the revenue-neutral rate, the county will have to make some tough decisions.
RENO COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hutch Post

Water main will need to be moved as part of West 11th project

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The work on West 11th Avenue has prompted the finding of additional problems. "We currently have the 11th Avenue reconstruction project going on," said Jeff Schenk with the city. "It's going on between the Harsha Canal and Main Street. Right now, we have from the Harsha Canal to 4th Street closed. During the construction of this phase, the contractor hit a water service line, repairing it revealed that the existing main was going to be too shallow. After the new pavement was going to be on, it was going to be approximately 20 inches from the top of pavement, which is well within the frost line. We have immediately begun to design a water main relocation. The intent is to be able to complete the realignment of this new water line, while still getting the main line of 11th Avenue open. I know the project has already been delayed."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Scott Blvd. closed for bridge project

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some delay, Scott Blvd. in South Hutchinson is now closed just south of the Reno County Public Works. Crews are preparing to replace the bridge at that location. The road was to close July 8 but a delay in getting materials ready for construction pushed the date back to the 18th. If all goes as planned, the bridge project could be finished in 30 working days although the contractor has 60 working days to finish the project.
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Business to build new headquarters along West Kellogg between Tyler and Maize Road

All States Home Improvement has been in business for three decades, but it hasn’t been in an especially visible spot. That’s about to change. The business currently is in 10,000 square feet at 776 N. West St. but soon will start construction on a new 20,000-square-foot building on the frontage road on the north side of West Kellogg between Tyler and Maize Road. That’s across from Tractor Supply.
MAIZE, KS
KNSS Radio

Americans for Prosperity to lower Wichita gas price to $2.38/gallon on Aug 8

On August 8th, the Americans for Prosperity (AFP) Kansas chapter will partner with Wichita’s Jump Start Gas Station to lower gas prices to $2.38/gallon – the national average on Joe Biden’s inauguration day. This grassroots awareness event is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost of Washington” campaign, which highlights how wasteful government spending leads to rising costs for Americans and businesses.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Wichita board to hear debate on breeder ban for pet stores selling cats and dogs

Wichita’s Animal Control Advisory Board will resume community debate Wednesday on whether to recommend a city-wide ban on pet stores selling dogs and cats from breeders. At stake is whether Wichita’s two Petland stores should be allowed to keep their current business model of selling from breeders, which Petland east owner Brad Bockus says accounts for 70% of store sales.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Antisemitic flyers appear in more Wichita neighborhoods

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More flyers are showing up in east Wichita neighborhoods. They include antisemitic messages and claims against the Jewish community. Residents in College Hill, Crown Heights and Sunnyside said the flyers showed up in the driveways in plastic bags filled with sand to weigh them down. Julio...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy