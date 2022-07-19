ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodson County, KS

Oversized load collision leads to fatality car crash in southern Kansas

By Matthew Self
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wqjh0_0gkwqDBG00

WOODSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One woman is dead following a car crash in Woodson County on Monday.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, three vehicles were involved in the crash that claimed the life of 54-year-old Sandra E. Campbell of Yates Center.

The incident occurred at 2:25 p.m. on U.S. Highway 75, about five miles north of U.S. Route 54.

Campbell was driving a pickup south as a semi tractor trailer and a pickup were headed north. Her truck collided with what troopers say was the semi’s oversized load. Her truck spun, crossed into northbound traffic and hit the northbound pickup. Her truck then overturned in the ditch.

The other two drivers involved in the crash, a 56-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman, survived the crash. However, the 69-year-old left with serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Comments / 0

Related
Emporia gazette.com

Asphalt truck flips on I-35; one hurt

An asphalt truck overturned in eastern Lyon County Wednesday, injuring the driver and causing a major backup on Interstate 35. A report posted during the afternoon by the Kansas Highway Patrol said Wendy Lara, 59, of Americus was driving a truck with its bed raised. It hit an overhead bridge around 10:40 a.m. while heading south near the K-130 exit.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

CRASH UPDATE: Americus woman hurt when raised dump truck bed hits bridge

An Americus woman suffered potentially serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash near the Lyon-Coffey county line Wednesday morning. The crash was reported at Interstate 35 mile marker 142 southbound, 10 miles east of Emporia’s eastern city limits and between the Hartford-Neosho Rapids exit and the Lyon-Coffey county line, around 10:40 am.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Man in serious condition after motorcycle crash, taken to Topeka hospital

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. At 4:54 p.m. on July 19, 2022 at the Dragoon River bridge on U.S. Highway 75 a man crashed when his motorcycle suffered a tire failure. The 50-year-old driver was taken to a Topeka hospital in serious condition.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Woodson County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Yates Center, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
County
Woodson County, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Woodson County, KS
Accidents
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff IDs man who drowned at Kansas lake

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Deputies and game wardens searching Clinton Lake on Saturday evening recovered the body of a missing swimmer identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez formerly of Ottawa, Kansas, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokesman George Diepenbrock. Friends reported Rodriguez missing just before 4p.m. Saturday and several agencies in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Parental Child Abduction in Crawford County, Kan.

UPDATE: 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, “The child was located and is safe.” No further information is provided. **** **** **** CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff Danny Smith releases details about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday evening: ****Parental Child Abduction **** Please be on the look out for a white 2004 Ford F-150 pickup bearing Kansas Tag 897NNP. Truck has silver pickup bed tool...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas deputy found cocaine during traffic stop

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before midnight Saturday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near 125th and Jordan Road in Osage County for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy found illegal narcotics.
KVOE

One person to Newman Regional Health for treatment after wreck near 24th and Industrial

One person suffered apparently minor injuries after a crash in northwest Emporia on Monday. Emporia Police and Emporia Fire responded to the 2300 block of Industrial around 11 am after a crash involving a pickup and SUV. Fire Capt. Ryan Schmidt says one person in a pickup was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment afterward. Three others involved in the crash declined treatment.
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Highway Patrol#Fatality#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Campbell
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Kyleigh (Ky) Marie Birdsong located safe

Teenager Kyleigh Birdsong was located, her mom shares on Facebook Sunday afternoon. "Ky has been found and is in route back to Bourbon County… That’s all the information that I’m going to give at this time. Thank you all for Sharing," Angela Birdsong writes. There’s concern for...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Arrested on Warrant for 2019 Rape Charges

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a 2019 warrant for first degree rape among other felony counts. Keiffe Aponte appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. The defendant is facing a total of three felony counts. According to an affidavit, an 18-year-old female victim reported that Aponte had raped...
farmtalknews.com

North and South Coffeyville Stockyard locations merge

South Coffeyville Stockyards in South Coffeyville, Oklahoma owned by Tylen and Ryley Layton recently purchased the Coffeyville Livestock Market in Coffeyville, Kansas on Friday, July 8. Moving forward, the stockyards have merged and renamed Coffeyville Stockyards, LLC. For the month of July, sales will remain the same in both the...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
midwestliving.com

One-Day Itinerary in Humboldt, Kansas

Scandinavian-inspired rental cabins perch around a large fishing pond at Base Camp in Humboldt, Kansas. Though it sits an easy driving distance from the Kansas City metro (as well as Wichita; Topeka; and Tulsa, Oklahoma), this town hasn't been a tourist draw historically. But Base Camp's amenities suggest otherwise. Midcentury furniture. Pendleton blankets. High-end finishes. Stocked firewood for custom-forged firepits. Someone around here is clearly making a play for your vacation attention.
HUMBOLDT, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KSN News

Dangerous animal causes Kansas teen to shoot self in leg

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – A dangerous animal accidentally caused a Kansas teen to shoot himself. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old boy from Harford was headed down an embankment to the Dry Creek stream in Emporia with fishing gear and a .22 caliber handgun when he was startled by a dangerous animal. The boy fell while trying to back away from the animal and discharged the firearm, striking himself in the lower left leg.
Emporia gazette.com

Twin Rivers Winery to close permanently in September

Twin Rivers Winery and Gourmet Shoppe will close its doors in September, the winery announced on social media Tuesday afternoon. "It is time for a change," the post said. "Unfortunately that means it is time to close our doors for good. The world has changed these last couple of years, and so has the lives of our owners and staff. We battled through Covid and won but we are tired. If nothing else, it taught us life is too short. It was fun while it lasted and we have great memories but now is the time to move on. We want to thank our supporters, cheerleaders, families and friends. You guys couldn't have been greater!!"
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy